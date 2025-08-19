Empowering Indiana Businesses: Integrity Benefit Partners Introduces ICHRA as the Future of Group Health Plans

Integrity Benefit Partners, a proud pioneer in a nationwide grassroots movement to dismantle the current American health insurance fiasco, proudly announces its commitment to further transform employer health benefits through the adoption and customization of the Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement (ICHRA).

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Integrity Benefit Partners, a proud pioneer in a nationwide grassroots movement to dismantle the current American health insurance fiasco, proudly announces its commitment to further transform employer health benefits through the adoption and customization of the Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement (ICHRA). As hoosier businesses and families feel more and more powerless in the volatile healthcare system, ICHRA empowers organizations of all sizes to deliver employee-centric and flexible health benefits with the added bonus of predictable and significantly lower renewal costs for many businesses.

ICHRA: Redefining What's Possible in Group Health Plans

Traditional group health insurance plans often squeeze employees with vastly differing needs into one or two coverage options, one network of doctors, and one set of standard prescription drugs that are covered - all selected by the company, not the families affected most. ICHRA is changing that landscape by allowing employers to set a fixed, tax-free allowance for health benefits that employees can then use to choose their own individual health insurance policies, tailoring coverage to meet their personal and family needs.

"When Dylan (Melling) brought the ICHRA strategy to our firm 3 years ago, the feedback from brokers we network with (and even my personal career mentor) was consistent: This is not something we need to mess with, and it's definitely not a serious contender for larger group health clients.

Here we are three years later and the ICHRA strategy is blowing up renewals (in the best way possible) all across the country - AND across all employer sizes!

We have consistently seen 20% - 40% savings over group health plans, and our clients who have switched are SO very happy with the budgetable increases and the multitude of coverage options that allow employees to pick the very best plan for their families.

Employers need to know ONE number - the TOTAL cost of offering an ICHRA - before they walk into the next renewal meeting. We can provide that

ONE number in ONE business day or less!"

-- Lydia Clark, President, Integrity Benefit Partners

How ICHRA Works:

Employers: Set a consistent monthly contribution for each eligible employee, giving full budget control and predictable costs.

Employees: With licensed professional assistance, shop the open individual health insurance market for the plan, providers, and prescriptions THEY want, using their ICHRA funds.

Payroll and Pretaxing: ICHRA "feels" just like a group health plan to your Accounting and Payroll departments. Employer contributions and employee payroll deductions combine to pay one monthly ICHRA bill through the services of a third-party administrator!

Compliance: Ability to fully satisfy federal requirements for group health coverage, while giving employees the freedom of choice.

Key Advantages of ICHRA

Expanded Choice: Employees finally have the power to select health insurance coverage that matches their priorities - no more "one-size-fits-all" plans.

Cost Management: Employers benefit from stable, predetermined budgets, eliminating annual renewal surprises and rate spikes based on the health of only their employee base.

Tax Efficiency: Employer contributions are tax-deductible, and employee reimbursements for qualified coverage are tax-free.

Simple Onboarding & Support: Integrity Benefit Partners provides streamlined, consultative implementation and ongoing education for both employers and employees to provide a truly white glove experience.

Compliance Confidence: A properly designed ICHRA meets all Affordable Care Act (ACA) and federal group plan standards.

Recruitment & Retention: Modern, customizable benefit programs help employers attract and retain top talent in a competitive market.

Why Integrity Benefit Partners?

Integrity Benefit Partners stands apart for its client-first, ethics-based approach rooted in transparency, proactive service, and creativity. The team collaborates closely with business owners and HR leaders, ensuring that benefit strategies align directly with their goals for employee satisfaction and operational efficiency.

"Integrity Benefit Partners worked hand in hand with us and brought cutting-edge strategies we'd never encountered before. Not only did we NOT have to absorb the prior broker's proposed increase on our plan… we actually received a 20% decrease in cost without losing benefits (in fact, we increased some!).

And WOW you have never seen customer service and immediate responsiveness like this! They spent more time IN PERSON in our office in the first 3 months than most brokers had spent in an entire year. They even work one-on-one with our staff to make sure their benefits are valuable and understood, and that they are utilized with good stewardship to give us the best shot at continued cost savings year after year.

We *finally* look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with our Employee Benefits broker!"

– D. Driskell

"As a small business, we are the type of company that is typically left behind when it comes to benefits solutions for our size of employees. Most solutions are far out of reach for our budget. Lydia and her company worked hand in hand with us in customizing a full benefits package that took care of our employees, and fit in our budget. Thanks to her tireless work ethic, our small business can compete with the benefits that larger employers offer, giving us an advantage in attracting and retaining talent."

– S. Habib

Real Impact for Businesses and Teams

Integrity Benefit Partners' clients have reported not only substantial cost savings but also a rise in employee engagement and satisfaction.

Organizations leveraging ICHRA solutions through Integrity have cited:

Enhanced employee appreciation and participation in benefit plans.

Streamlined administration, saving time and reducing errors.

White-glove, consultative service with ongoing in-person education and support for staff

About Integrity Benefit Partners

Based in Indianapolis and committed to faith-based values, Integrity Benefit Partners is dedicated to putting people above profits. Their mission is to revolutionize employee benefits through innovative, transparent, and impactful solutions like ICHRA - raising the standard in employee healthcare.

To schedule a complimentary ICHRA consultation, visit audityourbroker.com/ichra.

Media Contact

Lydia Clark, Integrity Business Partners, 1 (317) 931-8098, [email protected] , https://audityourbroker.com/ichra

Dylan Melling, Integrity Benefit Partners, 1 (317) 931-8098, [email protected] , https://audityourbroker.com/ichra

SOURCE Integrity Business Partners