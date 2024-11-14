Empowering MSPs: Dropsuite Rolls Out Enhanced Data Protection and Streamlined Recovery Solutions

Dropsuite, a leader in cloud data backup, archiving, and recovery solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), is expanding its solutions beyond backup to include new data protection solutions. This release introduces innovative recovery and search tools, empowering MSPs to protect, recover, and manage critical business data with unmatched ease and confidence.

SEATTLE, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dropsuite, a leader in cloud data backup, archiving, and recovery solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), is expanding its solutions beyond backup to include new data protection solutions. This release introduces innovative recovery and search tools, empowering MSPs to protect, recover, and manage critical business data with unmatched ease and confidence.

Securing Core Identity Data for Microsoft 365

Microsoft Entra ID is the secure entry point to a business's digital assets, empowering organizations to manage user identities, authenticate access, and protect sensitive data. The Microsoft Digital Defense Report 2024 reveals that customers face over 600 million cybercriminal and nation-state attacks daily, including identity threats. Considering these growing threats, modern businesses should integrate Microsoft Entra ID into their identity risk management strategies.

To assist MSPs in protecting their clients' identity systems, Dropsuite has launched Entra Backup. Designed for ease and efficiency, Entra Backup adds powerful protection while enabling rapid identification and remediation of unexpected changes. Entra Backup is now available in the United States and will be available worldwide soon.

"Dropsuite's Entra Backup adds value for our clients by enhancing identity data protection within Microsoft 365," said David Markley, President at Stronghold Data, a New Charter Technologies company. "We're excited to bring this capability to our clients, empowering us to strengthen their security postures in an increasingly complex threat landscape."

Empowering MSPs to Drive Business Continuity

In today's fast-paced digital environment, unexpected incidents—such as accidental deletions, data breaches, or cyberattacks—can disrupt business at any time. Business continuity depends on effective recovery processes, and Dropsuite addresses this need with its latest enhancements.

Dropsuite's industry-leading incremental backup process ensures data integrity while maintaining an accurate sequential record of changes, providing flexibility in data recovery. Strengthened by best-in-class search capabilities across all backup workloads, which now includes document content search, MSPs can quickly locate and restore critical information.

With Dropsuite's new Point-in-Time Restore paired with incremental backups, MSPs can now restore Microsoft 365 data to a precise moment while preserving accuracy. Additionally, Intelligent Restore prioritizes the recovery of the most critical data first, helping MSPs accelerate their clients' return to normal operations.

By leveraging these innovative capabilities, MSPs can differentiate their services, strengthen client relationships, and drive business continuity.

A Cohesive Approach to Data Protection

Dropsuite is committed to providing MSPs with flexible, secure, and efficient data protection solutions. By tailoring backup solutions to specific workloads and integrating seamlessly with leading PSA platforms, Dropsuite helps MSPs streamline workflows and meet the evolving needs of their clients.

"MSPs are at the heart of everything we do at Dropsuite," said Mark Kirstein, Chief Product Officer. "We focus on delivering features that make data protection easier, faster, and more intuitive. By prioritizing their needs, we're able to build solutions that save time and ensure MSPs can confidently protect their clients' data."

Dropsuite's latest capabilities reflect this commitment. By continuously adapting to the changing digital landscape, Dropsuite empowers MSPs to offer resilient data protection services that safeguard against emerging cyber threats.

