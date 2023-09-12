Empowering Nonprofits: StoreConnect Revolutionizes E-commerce for a Noble Cause at Dreamforce 2023

However, the complexities of managing multiple plugins in the e-commerce realm, often referred to as "Plug-in Purgatory," can hinder their noble efforts. StoreConnect recognizes these challenges and is committed to providing an innovative solution Tweet this

When: September 12, 2023, 02:00 PM - 02:20 PM PDT

Where: Theater Three (Campground, Moscone South) at Dreamforce

The Unique Challenges Faced by Nonprofits

Nonprofits encounter distinct hurdles when it comes to managing multiple plugins:

1. Resource Constraints: Nonprofits often operate with limited manpower and tight budgets, making plugin-related expenses a burden they can ill afford.

2. Mission Focus: Every moment and every dollar counts for nonprofits, making the diversion of resources to manage plugins a significant challenge.

3. Complexity Barrier: The intricacies of managing multiple plugins can be overwhelming, detracting from the core mission of making a positive impact.

StoreConnect: A Solution Tailored to Nonprofits

StoreConnect is dedicated to supporting nonprofits in their mission to create a better world. By providing a unified solution on the world's #1 CRM platform, StoreConnect eliminates the need for plugins, empowering nonprofits to focus on their vital work.

Mikel Lindsaar's Address: Championing Nonprofits in the Digital Age

In his address at Dreamforce, Mikel Lindsaar will shed light on the unique challenges nonprofits face and unveil how StoreConnect's solution can be a game-changer for these organizations. Attendees will gain valuable insights into simplifying e-commerce operations, enhancing donor engagement, and optimizing online stores, all while staying within the financial means of nonprofits.

Don't miss this opportunity to learn how StoreConnect is breaking the barriers that hold nonprofits back and helping them create a more compassionate and sustainable world.

Exclusive Journalist Opportunities at Dreamforce for Nonprofits:

Observe the Health Check in action and witness the unnecessary suffering experienced by Not-for-Profits.

Explore StoreConnect's visionary plan for empowering nonprofits in the e-commerce landscape over the next decade.

Gain valuable insights into StoreConnect's innovative generative AI tools designed to revolutionize the nonprofit sector.

Be the first to preview StoreConnect's upcoming Point of Sale (POS) system tailored to nonprofits' unique needs.

MEDIA CONTACT:

KJ Helms

JOTO PR

Currently at Dreamforce

727-458-6932

[email protected]

or come to BOOTH #1916 at Dreamforce

About StoreConnect

StoreConnect is dedicated to revolutionizing the world of e-commerce for nonprofits by offering a unified solution built on the world's #1 CRM platform. By eliminating the need for plugins, StoreConnect empowers nonprofits to maximize their impact, streamline operations, and amplify their mission.

For additional information, visit StoreConnect's website at http://www.getstoreconnect.com

Media Contact

KJ Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-458-6932, [email protected], jotopr.com

Twitter

SOURCE StoreConnect