Empowering Pittsfield: AccessPlus Unleashes Fiber Broadband to the City

"Fiber not only delivers unparalleled speed but also ensures steadfast reliability. We understand the crucial role fiber optic infrastructure plays in enhancing Pittsfield's connectivity, and we're proud to swiftly deliver on this promise." Post this

Kevin Alward, CEO of AccessPlus, stated, "We've heard our customers loud and clear and are expanding our fiber broadband offerings to meet the demand for faster speeds and more reliable connectivity. Fiber not only delivers unparalleled speed but also ensures steadfast reliability. We understand the crucial role fiber optic infrastructure plays in enhancing Pittsfield's connectivity, and we're proud to swiftly deliver on this promise."

With a recent 200 Gbps-capable upgrade to AccessPlus' network backbone, Pittsfield is set to benefit from remarkable broadband capabilities. This upgrade extends the fully redundant Western Massachusetts network through Pittsfield, connecting to Tier 1 peering hubs in New York and Boston. This means Pittsfield businesses and residents can access the high-speed fiber bandwidth they crave, ensuring unparalleled connectivity for the entire region.

AccessPlus has been a cornerstone of Pittsfield's technological landscape over the last two decades. It has built the fiber infrastructure for the City of Pittsfield and serves thousands of customers across the Berkshires including commercial businesses, schools, fire and police departments, and healthcare organizations.

Beyond fiber broadband, AccessPlus is a leading provider of comprehensive business connectivity solutions. From dedicated internet access to enterprise managed network services, cloud-based phone systems, and SD-WAN backup solutions, AccessPlus empowers businesses with the tools they need to thrive in a digitally driven world.

About AccessPlus Communications:

Founded in 2003, AccessPlus Communications has been a longstanding, trusted provider at the forefront of delivering voice and Internet solutions across New England. Founded by industry veteran Douglas Norton and led by Jason Cummins, COO, each boasting over decades of telecom leadership experience, AccessPlus Communications has meticulously crafted a robust network of fiber optic infrastructure.

AccessPlus caters to markets across Western Massachusetts including Pittsfield, North Adams, Adams, Worcester, Lenox, Great Barrington, and the Capital District of New York.

For further information, please visit GetAccessPlus.com.

Media Contact

Megan Andersen, AccessPlus, 1 877-422-2377, [email protected], https://www.getaccessplus.com/

SOURCE AccessPlus