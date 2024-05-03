Empowering Procurement Excellence: Fulton Bank and Simfoni's Strategic Collaboration Unveiled at Chief Procurement Officer Summit

" [Fulton Bank's] collaboration with Simfoni has been instrumental in shaping our approach to procurement, driving innovation and fostering stakeholder engagement," said Keith Woody, Senior Vice President, Chief Procurement and Real Estate Officer at Fulton Bank. Post this

With over 25 years of leadership experience in driving procurement strategies across diverse sectors, Keith Woody brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the summit. As the Chief Procurement Officer of Fulton Bank, Keith has demonstrated a remarkable track record in generating substantial bottom-line impact and cultivating high-performing procurement teams focused on delivering financial results and prioritizing stakeholder engagement and management.

At the summit, Keith will present a case study titled "Harmonizing Stakeholder Collaboration Through Partnership with Your Spend Analytics Provider", shedding light on Fulton Bank's game-changing experience leveraging Simfoni's spend analytics tool, and will unveil how Fulton Bank harnessed the power of Simfoni's solution to drive stakeholder alignment, unlock new dimensions of business value creation, and enhance performance.

Key points covered in Keith's presentation include:

Unified Strategic Vision and Stakeholder Empowerment: Highlighting the role of Simfoni's spend analytics tool in unifying internal and external stakeholders around Fulton Bank's strategic vision, empowering stakeholders across various departments to make informed decisions and optimize budgets.

Enhanced Collaborations and Strategic Alignments: Exploring the impact of data-driven insights on fostering collaborative relationships with suppliers and aligning procurement activities with Fulton Bank's sustainability, diversity, and digital transformation goals.

Building Supplier Diversity from Scratch with Data and Commitment: Discussing Fulton Bank's collaboration with Simfoni to incorporate capabilities to identify and report on supplier diversity, leading to the establishment of a comprehensive program aimed at nurturing and growing diverse suppliers.

Culture of Continuous Improvement and Strategic Cost Management: Showcasing how Simfoni's analytics foster a culture of innovation and continuous improvement within Fulton Bank's procurement processes, identifying inefficiencies and unlocking cost-saving opportunities

"Keith Woody and Fulton Bank exemplify the essence of a valued partner to Simfoni," said Ron Emma, CEO of Strategic Spend at Simfoni. "Their commitment to procurement excellence has helped us improve our solutions during our relationship allowing both firms to grow and enhance the value provided by our technology. Keith's presentation at the Chief Procurement Officer Summit will show how our solutions can be leveraged to their highest potential, driving transformative outcomes for organizations. We're proud to collaborate with Fulton Bank as they continue to accelerate their procurement strategies with our innovative tools."

Keith Woody's presentation will take place at 9:45 AM CST, at the The Ritz-Carlton Las Colinas Resort in Dallas, Texas.

For more information on Marcus Evans Chief Procurement Officer Summit, go to https://www.may24.cpo-summit.com/.

ABOUT SIMFONI

Simfoni provides Spend Analytics, Spend Automation and eSourcing solutions to leading global enterprises. The Simfoni platform utilizes machine learning and artificial intelligence to accelerate and automate key aspects of the procurement and sourcing processes, saving customers time and money and paving the way toward supply chain sustainability. With offices in the USA, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East, Simfoni works with its customers and the wider vendor community to improve vendor diversity and achieve strategic CSR objectives. For additional information, please visit https://simfoni.com/.

ABOUT FULTON BANK, N.A.

Headquartered in Lancaster, Pa., Fulton Bank is a premier community bank in the Mid-Atlantic region. As a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation, a $27 billion financial services holding company, Fulton Bank offers a broad array of products and services at more than 200 financial centers across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. At Fulton Bank, we seek to change lives for the better by building strong customer relationships, providing significant community support and empowering more than 3,400 employees to do the same. Through the Fulton Forward® initiative, we're helping build vibrant communities. Learn more at www.FultonBank.com.

