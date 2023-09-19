Empowering Retail Evolution: Runit Systems Introduces Next-Level Features in its POS for Specialty Retailers to Transform Operations and Delight Shoppers

Runit Systems, a leading provider of innovative retail management systems, is excited to announce the release of Sellit 6.0, its newest POS module, including features designed to revolutionize the retail experience. With a focus on enhancing operational efficiency and customer satisfaction, these features reinforce Runit's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for the apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and luxury retail sectors.

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Runit Systems, a leading provider of innovative retail management systems, is excited to announce the release of Sellit 6.0, its newest POS module, including features designed to revolutionize the retail experience. With a focus on enhancing operational efficiency and customer satisfaction, these features reinforce Runit's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for the apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and luxury retail sectors.

Keep running without the Cloud

Runit Systems introduces an unprecedented automatic local failover capability that ensures uninterrupted sales operations even during internet outages. This robust safeguard empowers retailers to maintain seamless operations, granting access to critical functions like inventory management, customer receipt histories, and vital data. With this feature, retailers gain peace of mind, knowing that their point of sale (POS) systems will continue ringing up sales without interruption.

Omnichannel Gift Cards

Runit's enhanced e-commerce integration now boasts omnichannel gift card functionality, enabling retailers to offer a seamless, real-time gift card experience across all physical and digital stores. Customers can effortlessly purchase, redeem, and check gift card balances both in-store and online (for websites running on Shopify and BigCommerce), creating a cohesive and convenient experience that enhances customer loyalty and engagement. Runit's new omnichannel gift card capability goes even further, enabling store credits to be issued on gift cards that can be used everywhere, plus the ability to offer digital gift cards at the POS that can immediately be received and used by gift recipients.

Card-on-File

Retaining credit card information for VIP customers and phone orders is a common need in upscale specialty retail. However, many retailers continue to rely upon low-tech and unsafe options, such as storing cards in cell phones or keeping them in spreadsheets or on sticky notes. Retailers can now take advantage of Runit RealTime's highly secure Card-on-File feature, a method for tokenizing and charging customer credit cards for future transactions that eliminates the storage of sensitive credit card information in both the retailer's environment and Runit's data centers. Designed as an intelligent feature, Runit's Card-on-File alerts the user in the transaction flow when a customer card is available, and allows you to add an additional card without leaving the receipt flow. By streamlining the payment process and adhering to industry-leading security standards, Runit's Card-on-File feature not only makes it easier for retailers to take payment but also increases a retailer's security posture and lowers transaction risk, leading to lower processing fees.

Pay-by-Link

Runit introduces its innovative Pay-by-Link feature, solving the problem of securely and easily capturing payment from customers who are shopping from home and working with stylists over the telephone. Pay-by-Link turns every mobile phone into a PIN pad, enabling retailers to capture payment, within seconds, by offering a customer an experience that is almost identical to checking out on a website. Runit's Pay-by-Link wallet securely retains the customer's preferred payment cards and billing address, so that once opted in, payments can be completed within seconds of receiving the request via a branded and customizable text message. This fast and secure payment option simplifies the checkout process for remote customers who prefer to not share their credit card information over the telephone, leading to improved customer satisfaction and increased sales.

For more information on these new features and how Runit Systems continues to redefine retail management, please visit https://www.runit.com.

About Runit Systems

Established in New York's Garment District for over 30 years and serving thousands of specialty retailers nationwide and beyond, Runit Systems has a deep understanding of the complexities inherent in specialty and upscale retail. The software's tailored features offer retailers a comprehensive solution specifically designed to address their unique inventory management, sales, and customer relationship management needs. This specialization empowers retailers to elevate their offerings and cater to their discerning clientele effectively.

Runit acknowledges the significance of equipping independent retailers with enterprise-level capabilities. With Runit's newest release of its POS, Sellit 6.0, independent retailers can access advanced functionalities that were traditionally reserved for larger enterprises. This inclusion enables independent retailers to compete seamlessly in a rapidly evolving marketplace, staying ahead of the curve and delighting their customers.

Media Contact:

Daniel S. Solomons, CEO

Runit Systems

[email protected]

212-518-2773

Media Contact

Daniel Solomons, Runit Systems, 1 212-518-2773 , [email protected], www.runit.com

SOURCE Runit Systems