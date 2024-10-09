Empowering Scientific Breakthroughs: How Scientists Can Use AI and ML for Drug Discovery, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The goal of augmented intelligence is to create solutions that support decision-making processes and accelerate routine tasks, allowing researchers to dedicate more time to higher-level analysis and creative problem-solving. Post this

They will share their insights into the opportunities afforded by AI/ML. Specifically, they will provide examples of how these tools are currently assisting researchers in their daily work in two ways: 1) to help scientists document or efficiently use the software and 2) to help scientists accelerate their science.

They will also discuss augmented intelligence, where AI and ML tools complement and enhance human expertise rather than replace it. The goal of augmented intelligence is to create solutions that support decision-making processes and accelerate routine tasks, allowing researchers to dedicate more time to higher-level analysis and creative problem-solving.

Join experts from Revvity Signals, Zev Wisotsky, Director of Drug Discovery Informatics; and David Gosalvez, PhD, Executive Director, Strategy & Informatics Portfolio, for the live webinar on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Empowering Scientific Breakthroughs: How Scientists Can Use AI and ML for Drug Discovery.

