Empowering Stories in Slaying Atlanta: Slay the USA Series Celebrates Women Leaving Their Mark

Slaying Atlanta honors resilient women impacting the city and celebrates the power of community and individual achievement in the Slay the USA series.

ATLANTA, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slaying Atlanta, a new release in the rapidly growing Slay the USA series, will debut on November 12, 2024, on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. This best-selling series, curated by four-time best-selling author Leigh M. Clark, highlights stories of powerful women making an impact across the United States. Each edition celebrates resilience, courage, and achievements. Slaying Atlanta is the sixth city featured in Slay the USA, following editions focused on Tampa Bay, Sarasota, Nashville, Southwest Florida, and Chicago.

Since its inception, Clark's Slay the USA series has evolved from a movement to a national best-selling collection, illuminating stories of empowerment across American cities. Each book invites readers to explore the journeys of women who embody resilience, vision, and drive, overcoming challenges to make an impact in their city. Slaying Atlanta is a tribute to the women who build, innovate, and inspire every day, honoring the city's unique pulse and passion.

Clark's vision for Slay the USA is to inspire by capturing the journeys of women trailblazing in their communities. "The incredible women in Slaying Atlanta are true forces of nature," she says. "I'm honored to share their stories. Their strength, creativity, and commitment to making an impact in their city shine on every page. This collection is a celebration of Atlanta's resilience and a tribute to the amazing individuals shaping its future."

Leading the diverse lineup of authors in Slaying Atlanta is Brittney Hill, founder of Faith and Fame, who blends faith with her entertainment industry background to bridge gaps and empower others. Paula Campbell, a seasoned revenue leader and entrepreneur, has overcome significant personal loss to launch Swag Boss, a retail brand inspiring resilience and achievement. Kayla Lemon is making her mark in Atlanta's real estate scene, bringing fresh perspective and a commitment to building thriving communities.

Creative entrepreneurs shine in Slaying Atlanta, each with a unique journey and impact on Atlanta's culture. Molly Sanyour, a talented artist and potter, molds not only clay but also her life with intention, reflecting her artistic journey in each piece. Meanwhile, sisters Glynnis and Katha Waters, owners of CEG Bakery, infuse Southern tradition with Parisian inspiration, crafting elevated desserts that honor family roots and foster community connection. Each story reflects Atlanta's creative, entrepreneurial pulse, celebrating women who redefine success and uplift others.

Atlanta's diverse community impact is illustrated by contributors like Cami Barnes, a matchmaker and wedding officiant whose work centers on creating meaningful connections and fostering personal growth. Serena Sacks-Mandel, a tech executive and philanthropist, emphasizes ethical innovation and supports opportunities for others in the tech space. Their stories of resilience echo the strength of Atlanta's women in overcoming obstacles and paving the way for future generations.

The city's culture of community and social impact is celebrated by authors like Sonya Vaverek, who built Oh Sweet! Bakery from a labor of love, and Ashley Banks, a salon owner, beauty coach, and mentor to other stylists passionate about transforming beauty standards. Loreal LeGate, an international business strategist and advocate for women's empowerment, shares her perspective on making both a local and global impact, embodying Atlanta's spirit of inclusivity and growth.

Slaying Atlanta also highlights the courage and dedication of women like Dominique Serrano, who shares her journey of overcoming personal health struggles, and Hannah Evans, who has built a thriving salon focused on hair color mastery and client connection. Nathaly Tabares, a brand photographer originally from Colombia, captures the essence of her clients and brings an international flair to her work in Atlanta. Imani Aieshah, a marriage coach and advocate, brings her story of healing and supporting couples, showcasing the spirit of empowerment at the heart of Slaying Atlanta.

With every story shared, Slaying Atlanta reminds readers of the unstoppable force within women determined to lead, create, and inspire. As the Slay the USA series continues to expand to new cities, it celebrates the boundless potential within each community, encouraging others to chase their dreams and create lasting impact wherever they are.

To celebrate the release, a launch event will take place on the evening of November 12 at ABV Gallery in East Atlanta. Media are welcome to attend by contacting Leigh Clark at [email protected].

