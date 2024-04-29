Empowering Students with Learning Differences: Read Learning Center's Summer Program

Read Learning Center, the sister company of READ Academy of Sacramento announces its exciting summer school program designed to minimize learning regression while ensuring kids have a blast.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This 4-week program runs from July 1st to July 25th, with sessions held Monday through Thursday from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Optional childcare is available until 4:00 PM, providing flexibility for working parents.