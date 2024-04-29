Empowering Students with Learning Differences: Read Learning Center's Summer Program

Read Learning Center, the sister company of READ Academy of Sacramento announces its exciting summer school program designed to minimize learning regression while ensuring kids have a blast.
SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This 4-week program runs from July 1st to July 25th, with sessions held Monday through Thursday from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Optional childcare is available until 4:00 PM, providing flexibility for working parents.
"Don't let summertime put the brakes on your child's learning, especially for those with learning differences," says Leah Skinner, M.Ed, Dyslexia Specialist and Administrator at Read Learning Center. "Our summer school provides a structured, engaging environment to keep young minds working and prevent the 'summer slide.' This ensures students who learn differently are ready to thrive when the new school year begins."
Enrollment for the 2024 Summer School Program is now open!
Read Learning Center's summer school program offers:
- Supportive 4-week program: July 1st - July 25th (Monday-Thursday, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM)
- Optional Aftercare: Until 4:00 PM for working parents
- Targeted Instruction: 1-on-1 or small group (based on placement assessments) in reading, writing, and math.
- Daily Fun Activities: Ensures a balance of learning and enjoyment
- Proven strategies to prevent regression: Methods specifically designed to keep children's reading, writing, and math skills sharp over the summer.
Tuition:
- $2,000 for the 4-week program.
- A $250 non-refundable deposit is required to hold a spot.
- Tuition can be prorated for 3-week attendance but is not recommended.
- Tuition is non-refundable after the program starts.
Placement assessments will be scheduled in May/June. Secure your child's spot early!
About Read Learning Center
Read Learning Center, alongside READ Academy of Sacramento, is committed to empowering students with learning differences, particularly dyslexia. Utilizing specialized programs and individualized instruction, both entities work to help children overcome the challenges traditional schools can present for those who learn differently, so they can reach their full potential.
Contact Read Learning Center for more information and to reserve your child's place:
- Address: 2565 Millcreek Dr. Sacramento, CA 95833
- Phone: (916) 234-5880
- Email: [email protected]
- Website: www.readlearningcenter.com
Media Contact
Leah Skinner, M.Ed, Read Academy, 1 (916) 258-2080, [email protected], www.readlearningcenter.com
SOURCE Read Learning Center
