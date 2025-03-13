Empowering Texas Students: The Impact of myFootpath's New Partnerships

myFootpath, a leader in higher education services, has announced new partnerships with The University of Texas at Tyler and Sam Houston State University to support nontraditional students in Texas. Leveraging data analysis, technology, and personalized coaching, myFootpath aims to help more students return to college and complete their degrees. With over 40 million Americans having some college experience but no credential, these collaborations address a critical need for reengagement and student success.

CHICAGO, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- myFootpath, a leading higher education service provider for over 20 years, has announced new partnerships with The University of Texas at Tyler, a public university located in Tyler, Texas and Sam Houston State University, a public university located in Huntsville, Texas. This collaboration aims to tackle the increasing demand for support among nontraditional students in Texas, especially those who have encountered obstacles on their journey to earning a degree. myFootpath will offer comprehensive analysis of former student data, cutting-edge technology solutions, and personalized coaching for students, all designed to help a greater number of Texans resume education, maintain their studies, and ultimately complete college degrees.

Each university partnership highlights the significant demand for better solutions to reduce the number of stop-out students, a challenge that is being felt state and nationwide. According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, the some college experience but, no credential (SCNC) population has reached 40.4 million within the United States. "At myFootpath, our mission is to provide every student with the resources they need to finish their degree. The University of Texas at Tyler and Sam Houston State University are ideal partners in this mission, as they share our passion for supporting students in their educational journey," said JT Allen, Founder and CEO of myFootpath. "Through each partnership, we aim to equip Texas students with the tools and guidance they need to overcome barriers to return and complete college degrees."

Since 2000, myFootpath has been supporting institutions by developing a unique, comprehensive approach to identify, coach, and guide adult students from first reengagement contact through graduation. myFootpath company core values of being resourceful, transparent, and authentic to not only their partners but their students is core to their successful track record.

"As an institution, The University of Texas at Tyler has always been committed to meeting the evolving needs of our students and the state of Texas. Partnering with myFootpath allows us to enhance our ability to support adult learners who have faced challenges along their academic path, get them back on track, and help them graduate," said David Barron, Vice President for Enrollment Management, University of Texas at Tyler.

"We are in unprecedented times, with more and more students shifting to online, while institutions face the looming enrollment cliff. This presents a monumental opportunity to rethink how we attract, support, and retain students. Together with our own institutional expertise, and myFootpath's proven strategies, we are excited to help more Texans return to school, persist, and graduate," said Dr. Bill Angrove, Associate Vice President and Chief Online Education Officer, Sam Houston State University.

myFootpath provides marketing, enrollment, and retention services to college and university clients. With a focus on and a passion for adult students looking to complete their degrees, myFootpath has tackled every aspect of the student enrollment funnel. By prioritizing rigorous data analysis, myFootpath extracts invaluable insights to guide the allocation of effort within institutions. This strategic approach ensures targeted and impactful interventions, maximizing enrollment outcomes, and bolstering overall student success. To date, myFootpath has collectively reached, encouraged, and helped enroll over 28,000 adult students in partnership with higher education clients.

The University of Texas at Tyler (UT Tyler), established in 1971, is a public research university located in Tyler, Texas. As a member of The University of Texas System, UT Tyler offers a comprehensive range of undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs across various disciplines. The university is dedicated to fostering student success through innovative scholarship and research, aiming to serve and advance the educational, economic, technological, and public interests of East Texas and beyond.

Sam Houston State University (SHSU), established in 1879, is a public research university located in Huntsville, Texas. As the third-oldest public institution in Texas, SHSU offers a diverse range of undergraduate, master's, and doctoral programs across various disciplines. The university is committed to providing quality education, fostering research, and serving the community. With a student enrollment exceeding 20,000, SHSU is recognized for its strong academic programs and vibrant campus life.

