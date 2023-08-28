Empowering Tomorrow's Minds: LifeLaunchr and International Institute of Research Unveil Innovative High School Research Program

Exceptional students will immerse themselves in the world of research, guided by faculty members from leading U.S. universities. "Empowering Tomorrow's Minds is designed to nurture curiosity, foster critical thinking, and equip students with life skills," said Dr. Robert Malkin of Duke University. Tweet this

"Empowering Tomorrow's Minds is more than just a program; it's a transformative experience designed to nurture curiosity, foster critical thinking, and equip students with essential life skills that extend beyond academia," said Dr. Robert Malkin, Professor of the Practice, Emeritus of Biomedical Engineering and Global Health at Duke University. "Participants will benefit from academic freedom, 1-on-1 mentorship, and a flexible learning schedule that accommodates their preferences."

Unlike other programs, Empowering Tomorrow's Minds focuses on teaching skills that could lead students to groundbreaking research and publication in peer-reviewed journals.

This program's key features include the following:

Academic Freedom: Participants choose their research subjects or delve into ongoing lab projects supported by experts at IRI.

1-on-1 Mentorship: Students collaborate closely with distinguished university faculty, creating enduring personal and professional connections.

Flexible Schedule: Young researchers can craft a learning schedule that fits their routine, with weekly mentor and faculty meetings tailored to availability.

Elevate Your Skills: Participants master research techniques, develop presentation finesse and gain expertise in their chosen fields.

Through "Empowering Tomorrow's Minds," students may receive letters of recommendation, establish valuable networks, and even contribute to peer-reviewed scientific journals. The program's holistic approach extends to equipping participants with life skills such as time management, networking, and conflict resolution, setting the stage for success in college and beyond.

The launch of this innovative program will be celebrated through an upcoming webinar on August 30 at 2:00 PM EDT/11:00 AM PDT, featuring insights from LifeLaunchr founder and CEO Venkates Swaminathan and Dr. Robert Malkin of Duke University. To register for the webinar and discover how "Empowering Tomorrow's Minds" can shape the academic journey of outstanding high school scholars, visit https://event.webinarjam.com/register/42/xxk2gamy.

Media Contact

Venkates Swaminathan, LifeLaunchr, 510-759-6219, [email protected], https://www.lifelaunchr.com

