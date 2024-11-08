Empowering Veterans through Coaching: Whole Health in North Florida/South Georgia

The VA's Whole Health System in the North Florida/South Georgia region revolutionizes the way healthcare is delivered to our nation's Veterans. This free, innovative approach places Veterans at the center of their own care, focusing on personalized, proactive, and patient-driven plans. Post this

"Whole Health is not just healthcare, it's a transformative approach to living better," said Laurie Reisman, Whole Health Clinical Director. "We are committed to providing Veterans with resources that enhance not only their physical health but also their spiritual, mental and emotional well-being. This system allows Veterans to take charge of their health in a way that's meaningful to them."

Coaching is available at the following locations: Gainesville, Lake City, Middleburg, Jacksonville, Saint Augustine, Marianna, Ocala, Palatka, Perry, Tallahassee, St. Marys, The Villages, Valdosta, and Waycross.

Veterans in the North Florida/South Georgia area are encouraged to explore the wide range of services available through the Whole Health System. Veterans interested in these services can easily access them by contacting their Primary Care scheduler to arrange an appointment with a Health & Wellness Coach.

For more information, visit https://www.va.gov/north-florida-health-care/programs/whole-health/

To see Veteran success stories and learn more about Coaching, visit the Whole Health YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3AQ_JVoBEyzuE30k7PP8PZlzdfnAX6W1

The Office of Public Affairs, Department of Veterans Affairs, 1 352-376-1611, [email protected], https://www.va.gov/north-florida-health-care/programs/whole-health/

SOURCE Department of Veterans Affairs