Empowering Women Through Innovation and Inclusivity: ToughCutie's Impact on the Activewear Industry

"We're deeply honored that Empowered, a highly respected program, has chosen ToughCutie as a standout force in the rapidly evolving active footwear space," said Brittany Coleman, Founder of ToughCutie. "Our socks provide a refreshing alternative to typical performance options, with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity. It's exciting to showcase our product to a nationwide audience as we remain dedicated to crafting top-quality socks designed with the unique needs of women's feet in mind."

This captivating segment on Empowered with Meg Ryan will offer viewers a glimpse into the creative process behind ToughCutie's unique designs and the challenges and triumphs Brittany Coleman faced as she brought her vision to life. But the segment goes beyond just the product – it will explore the importance of supporting women-owned businesses and the positive impact they have on the economy and society as a whole.

About Empowered with Meg Ryan

Empowered with Meg Ryan is an award-winning public television program that sheds light on inspiring stories of progress and social change. Hosted by actress Meg Ryan, the program uses powerful storytelling to inform and empower viewers. Each segment delves into the heart of a cause, showcasing the work of remarkable organizations and individuals who are making a difference in their communities. Learn more at https://www.empoweredprogram.com/.

About ToughCutie

Founded in 2019 by Brittany Coleman, ToughCutie is a leading provider of performance-driven socks designed specifically for women. Their commitment extends beyond innovative design to creating a positive social impact. ToughCutie champions women-owned businesses and contributes to a more equitable and sustainable future for the outdoor industry. 100% of ToughCutie sales directly support other women-owned businesses. Additionally, as a Black-owned company, ToughCutie actively promotes inclusivity and diversity in the outdoor space through partnerships with non-profit organizations. Learn more about ToughCutie's mission and innovative footwear at https://www.toughcutie.com/.

