Empowering Youth: Cognitive Harmony Inc. Forges a Powerful Partnership with Martial Arts Expert Jason Zakrajsek to Combat Anxiety and Depression

Cognitive Harmony Inc. is proud to announce a powerful partnership with martial arts expert Master Jason Zakrajsek, owner of Kuk Sul Do and Chagrin Valley Jiu Jitsu. Together, they are combining mental well-being initiatives with physical discipline to empower young adults in the battle against anxiety and depression.

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cognitive Harmony Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on proactive mental health strategies for young adults, is proud to announce a dynamic partnership with community leader Master Jason Zakrajsek. Master Jason has been an integral part of the Chagrin Falls community and is the owner of Kuk Sul Do, Korean martial arts and Chagrin Valley Jiu Jitsu, teaching Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. This partnership is set to harness the collective power of cognitive well-being and physical discipline to empower individuals against the challenges of anxiety and depression.

Cognitive Harmony Inc. strives to be at the forefront of mental health advocacy, dedicated to nurturing strategies that prevent anxiety and depression among young adults. The organization, founded by Shlok Bhattacharya, a rising senior at Chagrin Falls High School, understands the importance of fostering inner strength and self-awareness. Cognitive Harmony's philosophy is rooted in the belief that resonating with oneself is crucial in avoiding the pitfalls of conforming to societal pressures.

"Inner strength is the cornerstone of mental health and well-being," says Shlok Bhattacharya, the driving force behind Cognitive Harmony. "Our mission is to provide young adults with the tools and techniques they need to navigate the challenges of life, fostering a strong sense of identity and resilience."

Kuk Sul Do and Chagrin Valley Jiu Jitsu are revered self-defense programs under the leadership of Master Jason Zakrajsek, complementing this ethos perfectly. With over two decades of commitment to the Chagrin Falls community, he instills discipline, physical fitness, and inner confidence in his students. The emphasis on cultivating inner strength resonates harmoniously with Cognitive Harmony's mission.

Jason Zakrajsek expresses his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We've always believed that physical discipline contributes to mental fortitude. Our collaboration with Cognitive Harmony aligns seamlessly with our goal to empower individuals from the inside out. Together, we can create a community where mental and physical well-being thrive."

The partnership between Cognitive Harmony Inc., Kuk Sul Do, and Chagrin Valley Jiu Jitsu aims to combine the cutting-edge insights of mental health science with the time-honored practices of martial arts. By nurturing inner strength, fostering resilience, and encouraging self-discovery, the collaboration seeks to equip individuals with the tools they need to face life's challenges with confidence and vigor.

