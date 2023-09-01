Empowering Youth Trailblazers: Net Zero Podcast #4 Champions Green Transition Progress and Sustainability Solutions

Global youth climate activists join forces to assess advancements in climate action and explore sustainable pathways forward.

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a world where the future is entrusted to the hands of young people, their relentless dedication to combating global warming and spearheading local, national, and international environmental conservation efforts is pioneering.

Planet Classroom is proud to premiere Net Zero Podcast #4 - Youth Monitor the Green Transition, in which climate hosts Ved Sanyal, Mphathesithe Mkhize, Barry Nyuydze Berry, and Philo Magdalene from the Protect Our Planet Movement share valuable insights drawn from conversations with some of the world's leading experts.

Climate activist Ved Sanyal reflects on his conversation with Kim Holmén, Senior Advisor to the Norwegian Polar Institute, exploring Norway's ambitious climate goals – cutting emissions by 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels. Sanyal underscores global unity, public engagement, and scientific influence in addressing climate change, highlighting governments' reflection of societal values. He stresses science's pivotal role in effective solutions, reinforcing the undeniable evidence of our changing planet.

Mphathesithe Mkhize discusses his interview with Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Johannesburg. They dissect South Africa's challenges towards Net Zero and the urgency of transitioning to solar energy. Mkhize emphasizes actionable local changes from COP pledges, affirming youth's critical role.

Barry Nyuydze Berry shares insights from his interview with scientist Dr. Thomas Minda, detailing Ethiopia's journey to climate neutrality. Berry spotlights trust, youth involvement, and education in the Net Zero process, especially for African countries.

Philo Magdalene highlights her dialogue with Omnia El Omrani, the first Youth Envoy for COP27. They discuss climate finance, Net Zero challenges, and youth engagement. Magdalene magnifies Omrani's optimism, accentuating the pivotal role of youth in driving change.

The Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement is an initiative designed to address the urgent need to share information and knowledge with the youth on solutions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the UN, mitigate climate change, and adapt to its growing impacts. Intended to ultimately reach the size, scale, and momentum to become a global movement, POP mobilizes the youth worldwide to take collective action needed to mitigate climate change and protect threatened ecosystems.

The Planet Classroom Network, organized by CMRubinWorld, brings together musicians, dancers, video game creators, filmmakers, activists, learning innovators, and emerging technologists from around the world to entertain, educate and engage youth, and to provide a rich cultural experience for all. Content showcased for youth and by youth on the Planet Classroom Network is provided by 30 cultural organizations from around the world. Young people globally played a significant role in conceptualizing, creating, and producing the network's vision and programming.

