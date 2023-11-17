Empowerly Publishes Data-Driven Expert's Handbook to College Admissions Incorporating Over 750 Years of Collective Counseling Experience

The compelling how-to book provides insights, anecdotal case studies, and expert advice from admissions experts and former admissions officers to help students and parents navigate the American higher education system and competitive college admissions landscape

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Empowerly, a data-driven education technology company that provides personalized college and career guidance, today launched its book, "Empowerly Expert's Handbook to College Admissions." Designed to be an active reference that provides consistent guidance throughout the entire high school-to-college transition, the book contains over 750 years of collective experience and insights from Empowerly's diverse team of global educators, MBAs, PhDs, expert counselors, industry specialists and former admissions officers.

"As an immigrant and the first in my family to attend undergraduate in the U.S., I understand what it feels like to deal with the surprises, challenges and complexities of navigating the American higher education system," says Changxiao Xie, co-founder of Empowerly. "That's why I'm so proud of this book. The entire Empowerly team came together to create an invaluable resource for students and parents, one that I know will simplify and streamline a process that often feels incredibly daunting and lonely."

In addition to outlining the fundamentals of college applications, the guide delves deeper into the factors at play in today's college admissions landscape. Following the many disruptions of the last few years, students considering college now face a different reality than other generations - from taking online courses, to adapting to standardized test changes, to the growing national student debt, it's now more important than ever for families to understand their options and have the resources they need to be successful in college admissions and beyond.

In July 2023, Empowerly joined the Sequoia marketplace to offer their college and career counseling services as an employee benefit - providing working parents with a valuable resource to navigate the complexities of the college admissions process and make informed financial decisions. With the global pandemic causing a blur in the boundaries between work and home, Empowerly helps working parents and their children by providing comprehensive resources and counseling. The release of this handbook is just another way the company is making higher education more accessible.

"College admissions have become more competitive than ever before," said Hanmei Wu, co-founder at Empowerly. "We realized there was a strong need for a guide that provided answers to the many questions parents and students had. This book is a credible source of information from a network of experts that have firsthand experience within the American higher education system and, specifically, with admissions. We're so proud to offer this tool that makes a complex process more accessible and approachable."

The publication of "Empowerly Expert's Handbook to College Admissions" marks another step in the company's dedication to demystifying college admissions for high school students. Since its founding, Empowerly has served thousands of students since its founding and provides an 11x improved college acceptance rate. Additionally, 98% of Empowerly's Class of 2023 was admitted into a top 100 U.S. college. Empowerly looks forward to continuing to provide college and career counseling to young Americans at such a transformative time.

