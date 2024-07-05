Join Us for an Inspirational and Transformative Event. SOS Radio is thrilled to announce the Empowerment Summit: Harnessing the Power of Service from The Inside Out, set to take place on August 3, 2024, at the SOS Radio headquarters, located at 140 Littleton Road, Suite #101, Parsippany, NJ. This summit is designed to inspire, empower, and equip attendees with the tools to make a meaningful impact in their communities.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This engaging and insightful event will feature a lineup of distinguished speakers who are leaders in their respective fields:

Marleny Cruz , a renowned speaker and mindset coach, will share her expertise on personal development and the importance of self-awareness.

Dr. Louise Beaubrun-Macaluso shares how to apply human-centered service principles to enhance self-care, personal growth, and achieve success despite adversity.

Josie Ann Lee teaches human-centered business principles to create organizational magic, inspiring a positive culture for business health and employee well-being.

The Empowerment Summit is a unique opportunity to learn from these exceptional speakers as they provide practical insights and strategies for personal and professional growth. Attendees will leave the summit with a renewed sense of purpose and the skills needed to positively impact their lives and communities.

Event Details:

Date: 8/3/24

Location: SOS Radio, 140 Littleton Road, Suite #101, Parsippany, NJ

Fee: Regular $75 per person / $100 VIP

For more information and to register for the event, please visit SOS Radio Event Page.

About SOS Radio: SOS Radio is a non-profit, commercial-free ministry dedicated to providing uplifting and inspiring content to listeners. Through a variety of radio shows, podcasts, and events, SOS Radio aims to foster personal growth and community engagement.

Marleny Cruz, SOS Radio Live, 1 (973) 446-6162, [email protected], https://sosradio.live/

