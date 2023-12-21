EmpowermentED and Dr. Michael T. Conner Collaborate to Elevate Family Engagement for Authentic Agency in Education's AC-Stage

Dr. Michael T. Conner Ed.D. works in partnership with EmpowermentED to expand the horizon of family engagement through AC-Stage Framework.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EmpowermentED, a leader in educational innovation, has partnered with renowned educator and CEO of Agile Evolutionary Group, Dr. Michael T. Conner, to bridge the gap to strengthen family and community agency in education. This initiative aims to deepen family engagement in the educational journey, enabling more effective and meaningful participation in student development.

The collaboration signifies a new era in educational strategies, focusing on fostering authentic agency among families in the educational process. EmpowermentED, a nationally recognized organization based in Los Angeles CA, provides services using a community-centric approach to facilitate inclusive and collaborative educational environments.

"Our mission is to bridge the gap between families and educational institutions, ensuring that every voice is heard and valued," said Dr. Michael T. Conner. "This creative partnership between EmpowermentED and Agile Evolutionary Group is a game-changer, empowering families to take an active role in shaping their children's educational experiences. This collaboration with EmpowermentED marks a significant milestone in our journey towards a more equitable and responsive education system."

This partnership promises to bring about transformative changes in the way education systems interact with families. EmpowermentED and Dr. Conner are committed to creating a platform where family engagement is not just encouraged but is integral to the educational process.

Dr. Michael T. Conner, Ed.D., a distinguished educator and CEO of Agile Evolutionary Group, is dedicated to eliminating biases in statistical models. He holds a B.A. in elementary education from Lasell University, pursued advanced studies at the University of Bridgeport and Southern Connecticut State University, and earned his Ed.D. from Cambridge College. Dr. Conner also holds a Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics from Harvard University and an Advanced Certificate in Management, Innovation, and Technology from MIT.

