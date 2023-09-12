EmpowerMX Unveils Dedicated Professional Services Team, Optimizing Aviation Maintenance for Enhanced Profitability

"Our customer-centric approach to services delivery is designed to shorten time-to-value." Dinakara Nagalla, CEO, EmpowerMX Tweet this

Levi Schmidt, an industry veteran with a commendable record in leading successful MRO turnarounds, will be at the helm of this team. Schmidt and EmpowerMX's staff bring to the table decades of industry experience, offering unparalleled service that directly feeds into bottom-line profitability. "EmpowerMX's Professional Service offerings are not just an extension of our existing services," explains Schmidt. "They are designed to be a throughput optimizer, a solution aimed at reducing costs, increasing revenue and bringing about a profound impact on our clients' profitability."

Dinakara Nagalla, Founder and CEO of EmpowerMX, elaborates, "Our commitment to our clients extends beyond just offering top-tier software solutions. The launch of the Professional Services Team signifies our dedication to ensuring client profitability, making our 360-degree customer service commitment a tangible reality."

Myles Nichols, EmpowerMX's COO with a rich career spanning over 30 years in aviation, adds, "With our newly structured Professional Services Team, we can effectively leverage our expertise and industry knowledge to enhance our client support further. Our focus is driving efficiency, productivity, and excellence, but more importantly, optimizing our clients' profitability in the aviation maintenance space."

This initiative reaffirms EmpowerMX's commitment to elevating the aviation industry standards by delivering not merely advanced software tools but also offering holistic support aimed at improving operational efficiency, productivity, and boosting profitability.

About EmpowerMX

EmpowerMX is a global leader in providing cloud-based software solutions for aircraft maintenance in the aviation industry. By deploying cutting-edge technology, EmpowerMX strives to uplift both the efficiency and reliability of aviation maintenance operations worldwide. Now, with the introduction of their dedicated Professional Services Team, they continue to push the boundaries by offering solutions and services that improve their clients' bottom-line profitability - an offering unrivaled in the industry today.

Media Contact

Levi Schmidt, Empower MXh, 1 469-768-6363, [email protected], https://www.empowermx.com

SOURCE Empower MXh