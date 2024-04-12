EmpowHer Wellness Retreat: Navigating Health Across Every Stage

Kure It's EmpowHer Wellness Retreat is dedicated to whole body wellness and celebrates women in all stages of life. Enlighten your senses, connect your thoughts, and reveal your inner joy with industry-leading wellness experts as they deliver powerfully healing messages. We hope you join us! Event proceeds directly benefit Kure It Cancer Research and its mission to cure underfunded cancer.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Join Kure It Cancer Research on Thursday, April 25th from 10 am to 2 pm at the Laguna Design Center for a special day to enlighten your spirit, reset your goals and take a moment to pamper yourself. A carefully curated speaker program was designed to guide attendees through a wellness reset, teach easy breath work exercises and listen to a sound bath calm the soul. A spa lunch will be served as well as holistic vendors to support healthy habits. Tickets and event details are located at http://www.kureit.org/events or call Brooke Adams (949) 395-5139 for additional information.

Brooke Adams, Kure It Cancer Research, (949) 395-5139

