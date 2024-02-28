Empresa Nacional del Petróleo Partners with Upwing Energy for Deployment of the Subsurface Compressor System™

"The SCS will empower ENAP to increase the rate of production among existing wells, ensuring natural gas assets are optimized, and further our shared mission of enabling energy security and environmental stewardship in today's energy landscape," said Herman Artinian, CEO at Upwing Energy. Post this

Upwing has worked closely with ENAP to gather data and analyze gas assets, identifying opportunities for additional production and application of the SCS. Upwing will maintain and manage the SCS under its End2End solution model, encompassing analysis and predictions, planning and completions, deployment and startup, and operations and monitoring. This comprehensive model prioritizes efficient deployment and operation, and eliminates the typical ambiguities that take place between equipment manufacturers and well operators.

"ENAP is a forward-thinking energy company that values data-driven decision making in order to obtain the best results," said Herman Artinian, CEO at Upwing Energy. "The SCS will empower ENAP to increase the rate of production among existing wells, ensuring natural gas assets are optimized, and further our shared mission of enabling energy security and environmental stewardship in today's energy landscape."

"We constantly evaluate new technologies that offer an opportunity to optimize the production of our assets, and we are convinced that, after careful analysis of Upwing's proposal and the evidence of its results, we will work with a strong partner in our energy future," said Exploration and Reservoir Manager Magallanes, Iván Arriagada. "This initiative represents the use of cutting-edge technology and marks a significant advance for ENAP, as we are the first company outside the traditional markets of the United States, the North Sea and the Middle East to implement this state-of-the-art technology," he said.

About Upwing Energy

The leading gas tech innovator and service company for responsibly sourced natural gas, Upwing Energy provides a comprehensive integrated End2End (E2E) service, leveraging world-leading subsurface compression technology to help natural gas companies of all sizes boost the production and recoverability of natural gas from existing wells while lowering emissions intensity. The company was formed in 2015 as an innovative offshoot of Calnetix Technologies, the leader in high-speed rotating systems, and exists to secure global energy needs in an economically and environmentally sustainable way. For additional information, visit: https://www.upwingenergy.com/.

About ENAP

Empresa Nacional del Petróleo (Enap) is a public company owned by the State of Chile, whose main activity is the exploration, production, refining and commercialization of hydrocarbons and their derivatives.

It was created on June 19, 1950. It participates in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons through its subsidiary Enap Sipetrol S.A: Sociedad Internacional Petrolera. Also in refining transportation, storage and commercialization of petroleum products, through Enap Refinerías S.A.

Enap develops activities and operations in Chile, Argentina, Ecuador and Egypt. Its head office is in Santiago, Chile. For additional information, visit: https://www.enap.cl/

