Empringham Media Group LLC Rolls Out LeadMax Initiative to Enhance Lead Generation for Lincoln Retailers

Empringham Media Group LLC has expanded its LeadMax Initiative, aimed at improving lead generation, to 533 Lincoln Retailers in the U.S. after a successful Canadian pilot. The initiative, developed with Hudson Rouge, optimizes the lead generation process by integrating direct booking within Facebook, enhancing both the quantity and immediacy of lead delivery to retailers. The efficiency and effectiveness of this approach have led to the initiative receiving the Good Growth Award. The LeadMax Initiative is set to redefine online lead conversion in the automotive industry.

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Empringham Media Group LLC, a leader in digital marketing innovation, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its LeadMax Initiative to 533 Lincoln Retailers across the United States, following a triumphant pilot with 91 retailers in Canada in 2022. The LeadMax Initiative, designed by Empringham Media Group in collaboration with Hudson Rouge, revolutionizes the lead generation process, seamlessly connecting potential customers with local retailers through a streamlined, efficient system.

Addressing the challenge of traditionally low intent to book test drives via social media platforms, the LeadMax Initiative pioneers a direct booking approach within Facebook, facilitating instant engagement by interested users. This method not only amplifies the number of leads delivered to retailers but also significantly reduces the time from lead capture to delivery, ensuring instantaneous communication with potential customers.

Spearheaded by Empringham Media Group and guided by Hudson Rouge for media buying, the LeadMax platform guarantees that leads are promptly routed to the nearest Lincoln Retailer, enhancing the immediacy and relevance of customer interactions.

Scott Empringham, CEO of Empringham Media Group LLC, stated, "The LeadMax Initiative represents a pivotal shift in digital lead generation. By integrating a more direct and instantaneous connection between potential customers and retailers, we've not only increased the quantity of leads but also improved the speed of delivery, marking a significant enhancement in the lead management process."

This innovative approach has not only led to the successful pilot in Canada but has also earned the initiative the prestigious Good Growth Award, recognizing its effectiveness and impact on the industry.

Now expanding into the U.S. market, the LeadMax Initiative, powered by Hudson Rouge and Empringham Media Group, is poised to set new benchmarks in online lead conversion for the automotive sector.

