Empson USA Announces Key Hires, Enhancing Regional Sales Strategy

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Empson USA, the renowned US importer, representing some of Italy's most prestigious wineries, is pleased to announce the addition of several new hires to its expanding team. These strategic appointments include the creation of a new position, the Director of Portfolio Management. The company has also hired a National Accounts Manager, multiple Regional Managers, and a Territory Manager in the NY/NJ market.

CEO Tara Empson commented, "At Empson USA, we are dedicated to delivering exceptional wines to our customers across the United States. Our recent strategic hires reflect our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the market."

Giovanni Caveggia joins Empson USA as the Director of Portfolio Management, a newly created key role within the organization. With over 25 years of unparalleled experience in nurturing the growth of Italian brands in the USA, Caveggia will directly engage with Italian wineries, spearheading the expansion of Empson USA's Italian portfolio. Reporting directly to Mike Conroy, COO, Caveggia's appointment ensures seamless alignment with Empson's strategic vision. Prior to joining Empson USA, Caveggia held the position of Director of Italian Brands - Heritage Division at Winebow Imports and served as the NY/NJ Wholesale Manager for Vias Imports.

Mindy Garcia is the National Accounts Manager – Western Region, bringing over 20 years of experience in fostering strategic relationships and driving sales in national account channels. Garcia, who reports directly to COO Mike Conroy, oversees Empson USA's national account business in the Western Region. Her previous roles include Strategic Account Manager at Frederick Wildman & Sons, Regional Accounts Manager at Banfi, and National Account Manager at SGWS.

Empson USA has strategically expanded its presence across the United States by appointing several new Regional Managers, who will report directly to Andrew McKenna, National Sales Manager of Empson USA. The new hires are:

Shane Lopez (S.CA, NV), a veteran of the industry with an impressive resume, having held positions such as Wine Director at Augustine Wine Bar, Sales at Chambers & Chambers Inc, and Sommelier at The Tasting Kitchen. He also holds a CMS Level 2 Sommelier certification.

Amanda McAuley (N. CA, ID, OR, WA) brings a wealth of experience to her role, having previously served as the Regional Sales Manager of Fine Wine for Delicato Family Wines and as a Chain Sales Representative for Wine Warehouse (Breakthru Beverage CA).

Cameron Dauterive (CT, ME, RI). With a demonstrated ability to oversee expansive territories, Cameron was the top-performing sales representative at Hartley and Parker in Connecticut, consistently surpassing sales targets and fostering remarkable growth.

Mike Fellini (MA, NH, VT) has extensive experience in the hospitality industry, having served as Wine & Beverage Director at Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, The Banks Fish House, and Eataly. Prior to joining Empson, Fellini excelled as Fine Wine Sales at Horizon Beverage in Massachusetts. He holds a Bachelor of Professional Studies with a concentration in Wine and Beverage Management from The Culinary Institute of America.

In further efforts to strengthen the New York/New Jersey market, Empson USA also welcomes Lindsay Gulics, a Certified Sommelier with WSET Level 3 certification, as Territory Manager NY/NJ. Gulics reports directly to Joseph Battiato, recently promoted to Regional Manager - NY, who leads business growth and expansion initiatives in the dynamic NY market.

Empson USA looks forward to leveraging the expertise of its enlarged team to drive continued success and growth in the U.S. wine market.

Family owned since its foundation in 1991, Empson USA is an enterprising fine wine importer with a dynamic portfolio of distinctive estates from Italy, Spain, Chile, New Zealand, and the USA. Our mission is to discover and represent carefully selected top-tier brands worldwide, and to share the "Art of Fine Wine" with our customers and partners in the US market.

