EMSAR Introduces Dave Elario as New Chief Executive Officer

"I am both excited and honored to join the dedicated team at EMSAR, a company already notable for its advanced capabilities and deep-rooted customer relationships," said Elario.

"I am looking forward to leveraging the robust foundation established by Luc and the entire team, with an aim to not only continue, but amplify our journey toward establishing EMSAR as the undisputed leader in biomedical service."

In alignment with these changes, Jonielle Dedman has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Mark Hermes to Chief Commercial Officer. Both Jonielle and Mark have 15+ years of demonstrated success in leadership roles. They are eager to further EMSAR's growth.

"As EMSAR embarks on its next chapter, there is a strong foundation for continued distinction," said Luc Vallieres, former CEO. "EMSAR has transformed into an industry frontrunner, serving an impressive clientele of over 5,000 and spearheading multiple strategic acquisitions. The foundation of this success has been, without a doubt, the unparalleled dedication of the EMSAR team."

ESMAR will continue dedicated service to medical device manufacturers and healthcare provider organizations. EMSAR's next chapter emphasizes service expansion and operational excellence. With this new leadership team dedicated to its staff and clients, EMSAR is embracing the opportunities and growth ahead.

About EMSAR:

At EMSAR, we passionately strive for perfection in service solutions. We specialize in medical equipment maintenance, asset management, installation, education, and repair. EMSAR brings nationwide geographic coverage along with years of equipment experience and knowledge to the service of our healthcare clients and OEM partners. It is the mission of EMSAR and all our Field Technicians to be best in class for all services provided. With EMSAR, you can rest assured The Equipment you Depend on Depends on EMSAR.

Mark Hermes, EMSAR, mark.hermes@emsar.com

