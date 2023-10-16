EMSAR is pleased to announce the acquisition of Omnicor Biomedical Services

"We are extremely excited to welcome Omnicor Biomedical to EMSAR. Omnicor has earned the reputation as a trusted biomedical service provider throughout the state of New York," Tweet this

The acquisition will continue the service mission for both organizations. "EMSAR's deep healthcare OEM relationships and field service infrastructure, along with Omnicor's on-the-ground acumen and experience, will allow the combined organization to better serve clients and their customers throughout the northeast," said Omnicor Services President, Jim Bogett.

"The mission of both companies is to remain the trusted service provider for our valued clients, allowing them to carry out their healthcare missions. The partnership is an exciting opportunity that positions us to provide expanded service to our customers throughout the US," said EMSAR Chief Commercial Officer, Mark Hermes.

The acquisition will further strengthen EMSAR's service business through expansion of their equipment management, service and repair throughout the state of New York. Current EMSAR and Omnicor Biomedical customers should expect the seamless continuation of industry-leading services, with additional capabilities, service offerings and geographic coverage to follow.

"We are excited about continuing our growth story at EMSAR, focused on serving healthcare providers through both organic and M&A opportunities. The Omnicor acquisition is a great step in achieving those goals and expanding our national presence further in the Northeastern United States," said Gauge Capital Partner, David Friedman.

About EMSAR

At our core, EMSAR is a family-oriented company that cares about our employees and our valued clients. No matter how large we get, community, relationships, and unparalleled professionalism will be our top priority. At EMSAR, we passionately strive for perfection in customized service solutions. We specialize in equipment installation, maintenance, and repair across a wide range of industries. EMSAR brings years of equipment experience and knowledge to the service of our clients and OEM partners. It is the mission of EMSAR and all our Field Technicians to be best in class for all services provided. We worry about your equipment and take care of it, so your company can focus on your core mission.

About Omnicor Biomedical

Omnicor's factory trained, employee technicians perform required annual safety inspections, preventative maintenance, calibrations and repairs onsite to ensure equipment performance and maximize its useful life. We provide equipment, supplies, and repairs providing the medical community with reliability and exceptional customer service. As a member of the National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA), Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI), and ECRI; our staff is trained to the highest standards with over 10+ years of experience. We've built a brand that's dedicated to optimizing clinical outcomes while relentlessly improving economic outcomes for our customers.

Media Contact

Megan Allen, EMSAR, 1 512-825-3383, Megan.Allen@emsar.com

SOURCE EMSAR