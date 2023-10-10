Emser Tile Opens Emser Tech, A State-Of-The-Art Testing Facility

Emser Tile has announced the opening of Emser Tech™, a state-of-the-art product testing facility in Houston, TX. The new facility is equipped to effectively conduct all industry standards tests, allowing Emser to efficiently and accurately validate testing, data analysis and quality control metrics.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emser Tile, leading designer and producer of the world's finest tile and natural stone, today announced the opening of Emser Tech™, a state-of-the-art product testing facility that is equipped to effectively conduct all industry standards tests.

The new facility allows Emser to validate testing, data analysis and quality control metrics. This is a strategic decision that enables the company to meet and exceed industry standards.