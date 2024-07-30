En Garde Launches Public Beta, Bringing New Opportunities for Mobile Gamers to Earn Money

En Garde launches public beta, letting mobile gamers earn money through hourly and daily leaderboards in Clash Royale, with Valorant support coming soon.

IRVINE, Calif., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- En Garde has just launched its beta unveiling an opportunity for mobile gamers to make money. The innovative gaming app is now ready, for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. En Garde offers gamers the chance to earn cash by taking part in hourly and daily leaderboard challenges featuring games like Clash Royale.

En Garde logo

Players can engage in these challenges every hour and day. The highest scorer of each hour earns $3 while the top scorer of each day takes home $10. This setup enables users to pocket up to $2,400 per month presenting a side hustle for avid gamers.

The app's operation is simple; users submit their Clash Royale matches to En Garde, which then assesses them using its algorithm. Results are displayed on leaderboards allowing users to monitor their progress and earnings. Each user begins the day, with 3 Green Gems with each gem enabling one match upload. This system encourages participation and fosters a spirit of competition.

En Garde distinguishes itself by ensuring that users don't have to gamble with their money.

The application is completely free of gambling and betting elements and all prize funds are supplied by En Garde. Users do not incur any fees or deductions, from their earnings making the app entirely cost-free. For an experience, users have the option to subscribe to En Garde Pro, a service offered at a rate of $4.99.

Subscribers receive benefits such, as Gem replenishment and extra functionalities that can enhance their performance.

En Garde currently supports Clash Royale. Plans are in place to expand its offerings. In August En Garde will roll out support for Valorant widening the horizons for esports fans and casual gamers alike.

About En Garde

En Garde is an innovative gaming app designed to help gamers monetize their gameplay by uploading matches for scoring and rewards. By offering a unique approach to earning income through gaming, En Garde enhances the gaming experience and provides a valuable tool for gamers looking to profit from their skills.

For more information https://www.engarde.io/.

Media Contact

Rachel Harris, Pulse Media, 949-749-5349, [email protected], https://www.engarde.io/

SOURCE En Garde