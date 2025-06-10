Enable Your Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Procedure with High-Strength, Colorful, and Sustainable UHMWPE Fiber Materials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Known for its high strength, which can often be leveraged to reduce the size of components such as sutures, the latest colors available also aid visualization in difficult-to-see environments such as arthroscopy. Post this

From initial spark to final commercial solution, our multi-disciplinary team provides end-to-end support for the Ulteeva Purity™ family, including sampling and prototyping, alongside technical and regulatory support, to aid the seamless introduction of Ulteeva Purity™ products to your platform.

Join Mark Hazzard, Manager, Product Marketing & Service, Polyethylenes, dsm-firmenich, for the live webinar on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Enable Your Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Procedure with High-Strength, Colorful, and Sustainable UHMWPE Fiber Materials.

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

