Enable Your Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Procedure with High-Strength, Colorful, and Sustainable UHMWPE Fiber Materials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into how the Ulteeva Purity™ fiber is the gold standard for use in high-strength orthopedic sutures. Attendees will learn about the strength of Ulteeva Purity™ fiber that can be used to shrink medical devices. The featured speaker will discuss the quality of Ulteeva Purity™ fiber and the Ulteeva Purity™ fiber applications areas.
TORONTO, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enable your minimally invasive therapy in orthopedics with the latest in medical-grade Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) fiber, branded as Ulteeva Purity™. Known for its high strength, which can often be leveraged to reduce the size of components such as sutures, the latest colors available also aid visualization in difficult-to-see environments such as arthroscopy.
In this comprehensive webinar tailored for professionals in the medical device industry, further your knowledge of Ulteeva Purity™ fiber, its properties and performance, and how it can benefit your orthopedic application.
From initial spark to final commercial solution, our multi-disciplinary team provides end-to-end support for the Ulteeva Purity™ family, including sampling and prototyping, alongside technical and regulatory support, to aid the seamless introduction of Ulteeva Purity™ products to your platform.
Join Mark Hazzard, Manager, Product Marketing & Service, Polyethylenes, dsm-firmenich, for the live webinar on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Enable Your Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Procedure with High-Strength, Colorful, and Sustainable UHMWPE Fiber Materials.
