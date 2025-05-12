Enabling Efficient Biomanufacturing Through Process Intensification, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn what process intensification (PI) means for improving workflow speed and process yield. Attendees will gain insight into when and how to apply Intensified Fed-Batch (iFB), perfusion and High-Density Cryo Seed Intermediates (HDCSI) to streamline bioproduction. The featured speakers will discuss why PI can be complex to implement—and how to mitigate associated risks. The speakers will also share how partnering with an expert contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) ensures a smooth transition to intensified manufacturing, relying on advanced technologies, risk mitigation and key expertise.
TORONTO, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Process intensification (PI) is no longer just a concept – it is a defining strategy shaping the future of upstream bioprocessing. Designed to increase productivity, throughput and streamline resource use, PI brings real-world benefits to biopharmaceutical manufacturing.
However, while PI holds great promise, its implementation can present significant complexity. Higher cell densities, tighter timelines and more sophisticated process control demand expertise, robust technology and tailored development approaches.
In this webinar, the expert speakers will explore the strategic application of PI across upstream workflows, including Intensified Fed-Batch (iFB), N-1 and N-stage perfusion, Hybrid Fed-Batch (hFB) and High-Density Cryo Seed Intermediates (HDCSI). Attendees will get to learn how these methods can elevate titer and volumetric productivities, simplify seed trains and reduce "unproductive" early-phase steps.
Beyond benefits, the expert speakers will address the challenges: increased process complexity, cell separation at high densities and the balance between speed and robustness. They will gain practical insights on how to mitigate these risks and apply PI in a manner that is fit-for-purpose for your molecule, timeline and scale.
Drawing from real project experience, the experts will share how PI can be integrated into bioproduction workflows to unlock performance while ensuring process safety, compliance and scalability.
Register now to gain actionable guidance on leveraging process intensification to future-proof upstream strategies—and see how the right CDMO partnership can make all the difference.
Join experts from ProBioGen, Dr. Nathalie Rigal, Head of Upstream Process Development; and Lukas Rositzka, Head of Upstream Processing Production, for the live webinar on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Enabling Efficient Biomanufacturing Through Process Intensification.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Contact:
Vera Kovacevic
Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371
Email: [email protected]
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], www.xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article