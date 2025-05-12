Enabling Efficient Biomanufacturing Through Process Intensification, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

while PI holds great promise, its implementation can present significant complexity Post this

In this webinar, the expert speakers will explore the strategic application of PI across upstream workflows, including Intensified Fed-Batch (iFB), N-1 and N-stage perfusion, Hybrid Fed-Batch (hFB) and High-Density Cryo Seed Intermediates (HDCSI). Attendees will get to learn how these methods can elevate titer and volumetric productivities, simplify seed trains and reduce "unproductive" early-phase steps.

Beyond benefits, the expert speakers will address the challenges: increased process complexity, cell separation at high densities and the balance between speed and robustness. They will gain practical insights on how to mitigate these risks and apply PI in a manner that is fit-for-purpose for your molecule, timeline and scale.

Drawing from real project experience, the experts will share how PI can be integrated into bioproduction workflows to unlock performance while ensuring process safety, compliance and scalability.

Join experts from ProBioGen, Dr. Nathalie Rigal, Head of Upstream Process Development; and Lukas Rositzka, Head of Upstream Processing Production, for the live webinar on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Enabling Efficient Biomanufacturing Through Process Intensification.

