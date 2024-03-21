Enabling Value-Based Care with Actionable Data, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, discover how leveraging curated and actionable patient data leads to more informed and effective clinical decision-making, significantly enhancing the quality of patient care. Attendees will learn how data-driven insights contribute to better patient outcomes by enabling proactive, tailored and evidence-based healthcare strategies, ultimately improving patient health and well-being. The featured speakers will share insights into addressing gaps in care across the healthcare journey, supported by data-driven insights that help identify and bridge discrepancies in care delivery, regardless of the care setting.
TORONTO, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Only a mere eight percent of the US adult population currently receives the clinically recommended cycle of care services, contributing to a staggering $166 billion in annual costs to the healthcare system due to deviations from the suggested care pathways. In this webinar, the expert speakers will explore the dynamic landscape of value-based care and its transformative potential.
Central to this discussion is the critical role of detailed and actionable patient data in driving considerable improvements. The experts will examine how Inovalon DataStream, a pioneering application program interface (API) integrating claims and clinical data, provides a comprehensive, curated and actionable patient view. They will demonstrate how this integration equips healthcare providers with the essential tools and insights needed to make informed decisions, resulting in better patient outcomes and enhanced satisfaction.
Register for this webinar today to learn how harnessing actionable patient data can empower healthcare providers to navigate the landscape of value-based care.
Join experts from Inovalon, Nick McKenzie, VP, Product Management; and Dr. Olufunke Pickering, MD, Senior Medical Director, for the live webinar on Friday, April 5, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Enabling Value-Based Care with Actionable Data.
