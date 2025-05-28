Enago Launches DocuMark: A Breakthrough Tool that Redefines How Universities Address AI-Assisted Student Work

The new platform relieves faculty from detection burden while empowering students to take ownership of AI contributions.

NEWARK, N.J., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enago, a leader in publishing and educational technology solutions, today announced the launch of DocuMark, developed by Trinka AI. Documark is a groundbreaking platform designed to transform how academic institutions address AI-assisted student submissions. DocuMark shifts the focus from detection to transparency, allowing students to verify and take ownership of AI contributions in their work, while providing educators with valuable insights into the student writing process and alleviating their stress. This enables them to refocus on fostering meaningful learning outcomes instead of policing AI misuse.

As AI writing tools become increasingly sophisticated and accessible, educational institutions face significant challenges in maintaining academic integrity. DocuMark addresses these challenges by creating a transparent environment where universities can enable students to ethically incorporate AI tools into their learning journey while upholding their academic standards.

"DocuMark represents a paradigm shift in how we approach AI in education," said Sharad Mittal, Founder and CEO of Trinka AI. "We designed DocuMark not as another policing tool, but as a supportive platform that relieves teacher stress by restoring clarity and trust in the classroom. In fact, one educator from our pilot phase said, 'My stress is gone! DocuMark brings back the pre-ChatGPT clarity while embracing today's technology.'"

He further added, "At the same time, DocuMark guides students to use AI responsibly, encouraging them to take ownership of their work. Our vision is to create an environment where AI enhances learning rather than undermines it. By fostering transparency and responsibility, we're helping institutions navigate one of the most profound transformations in educational history."

How does DocuMark benefit the students, educators, and the institutions:

DocuMark guides students to review and take full ownership of AI-assisted content before submission, providing faculty with verified submission reports that eliminate doubts about student effort. This innovative approach frees educators from the stress of detecting AI-generated content, allowing them to focus on what matters most: fostering learning and growth. The platform ensures that student writing follows institutional guidelines on academic integrity and AI usage, maintaining consistency and fairness across all submissions.

For students, DocuMark serves as both guide and safeguard. The system helps learners reflect on their use of AI tools, clarify their actions, and adjust any improper usage. This process builds confidence and ensures students understand the boundaries of appropriate AI assistance. "I was using AI incorrectly until DocuMark guided me. Now I'm confident submitting my assignments without fear," reported a student participant in the platform's beta testing program.

Educators experience significant relief from the burden of verifying AI-generated content. DocuMark restores clarity to the assessment process while embracing current technology. "Finally, I can focus on teaching instead of playing detective. DocuMark has restored trust in my classroom." said a professor from the same beta testing program.

Administrative benefits extend beyond basic compliance. DocuMark provides clear data and insights that help institutions reinforce and refine their policies on academic integrity and AI usage. This data can help institutions craft better AI policies and ensure that students are learning responsibly in the digital age.

The platform seamlessly integrates within existing LMS systems and is available immediately for institutional adoption. Trinka AI is also offering a pilot program for universities interested in exploring how DocuMark can transform their approach to academic integrity. This opportunity allows institutions to experience first-hand how the platform can reduce faculty stress, enhance student learning, and maintain academic standards in the age of AI. "We invite forward-thinking universities to join us in redefining academic integrity for the AI era," added Sharad Mittal.

For more information about DocuMark or to apply for the pilot program, visit https://www.trinka.ai/features/documark or contact [email protected].

About Enago

Enago is a global leader in academic editing and publication support, empowering researchers from over 125 countries to publish in top-tier journals since 2005. Combining exceptional human expertise with advanced AI solutions, Enago offers a comprehensive ecosystem of AI products and expert human services for researchers, publishers, societies, and universities worldwide. Trinka AI, the engine behind Enago's AI innovations, delivers advanced educational solutions that boost learning outcomes while safeguarding academic integrity. Enago is committed to delivering the highest standards of quality and customer satisfaction, partnering with educational institutions worldwide to enhance learning experiences for students and educators alike.

