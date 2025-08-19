Encompass Group® Awarded Contract with Vizient to Supply Pressure Management & Surface Replacement Systems to Vizient® clients

"Encompass is honored to sign this contract with Vizient to assure the best in customer service and satisfaction." - Michelle Daniels Post this

Michelle Daniels, Encompass Group EVP, Customer Experience, said, "Encompass is committed to ensuring our surface replacement systems arrive complete and on time, every time. We offer flexible ordering opportunities tailored to specific needs and requirements. We're honored to sign this contract with Vizient to assure the best in customer service and satisfaction."

The patented Airisana Therapeutic Support Surface affirms the years of effort devoted to this game-changing product. "The Airisana system gives healthcare providers the opportunity to reduce patient pressure injury risks, reduce staff injuries, and improve clinical efficiencies," said Michelle Daniels. "We designed Airisana in consultation with medical engineers, biologists, clinicians, and WOC nurse professionals to improve several issues associated with current therapies and surfaces. Customers have reported over 120% cost savings compared to rental alternatives, with return on investment typically realized within 2–3 months of purchase. These results highlight the Airisana system's ability to drive both clinical and financial performance improvements early in implementation. This collaborative approach sets Encompass apart, reflects our rich history in this space, and exemplifies our deep level of commitment as a supplier partner."

Vizient clients will now have increased access to the full line of Encompass therapeutic support surfaces, including the eMax portfolio of surfaces, along with the Encompass catalog of positioners and overlays. These products provide support, stability, and positioning options during procedures and recovery, and are available in a range of sizes and designs.

Michelle Daniels concluded, "All of the Encompass therapeutic support surfaces represent our dedication to innovation for quality improvement in patient outcomes. We look forward to working through Vizient to offer our complete line to their provider clients."

To discuss Vizient Pressure Management & Surface Replacement Systems Contract offers, contact us at (800) 245-4636 or www.encompassgroup.com

