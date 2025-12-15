Encompass Group® Awarded New AscenDrive Fall Management Footwear Contract with Premier, Inc.

"We look forward to working through Premier to offer our complete line of fall prevention footwear to their clients." – Lou DiPaolo Post this

Lou DiPaolo, Encompass Group Executive Vice President, Acute Care & Health Systems, said, "Encompass is honored to be awarded this new agreement with Premier. All our footwear products are focused on prevention, patient comfort and care. Proper fall prevention protocol and products are at the forefront of hospital care based on recommendations by industry leaders such as The Joint Commission and CMS."

"Our product offering provides solutions for patient identification and preventive measures and can easily be integrated into customized fall prevention programs. Vibrant colors, larger tread surfaces and superior coefficient of friction ensure patients and residents at risk of falls are easily identified and made safer. Our Shower-Steps™ footwear products, designed by Encompass, are unique. They feature a lightweight mesh profile, open weave sole for protection and skin care, are classic color-trimmed, and we're pleased to announce they have been rapidly growing in popularity."

Lou DiPaolo concluded, "We look forward to working through Premier to offer our complete line of fall prevention footwear to their clients."

To discuss Premier /Ascent footwear offers, contact us at (800) 245-4636 or www.encompassgroup.com

