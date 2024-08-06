Encompass Group, LLC - Encompassing 25 Years of Success and Innovation

"Our 25th anniversary celebration provides an opportunity to reflect on our journey, acknowledge the contribution of our employees, thank our customers and look forward to the next 25 years." -John Wood, CEO Encompass Group, LLC Post this

Since its inception, Encompass has been helping healthcare and hospitality organizations create safe and comfortable environments for patients, staff, residents and family members. In addition to providing an extensive range of targeted healthcare products, Encompass has built a team of dedicated professionals who specialize in all aspects of customer care including sales, customer service, clinical products, and education. This anniversary represents a significant milestone in the company's history.

Encompass Chief Executive Officer, John Wood, said, "I'm so proud of what Encompass has brought to the marketplace over the last 25 years: revolutionary products like Thermoflect® and Nova® patient warming systems, and the Airisana Therapeutic Support Surface®, along with game-changing textiles and hard-working apparel collections. The people we serve in the acute care, long-term care/senior care, retail health care apparel, hospitality industries, laundries, government operations respect the Encompass Group name, and that means a lot to me."

Our 25th anniversary celebration provides an opportunity to reflect on our journey, acknowledge the contribution of our employees, thank our customers and strengthen our partnerships with them, and look forward to continued growth and innovation over the next 25 years."

For more information, please visit encompassgroup.com, email [email protected], or call (800) 284-4540.

Media Contact

Vicki Young, Encompass Group, LLC, 1 800-284-4540, [email protected], http://www.encompassgroup.com

SOURCE Encompass Group, LLC