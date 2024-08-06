Encompass Group, LLC - Encompassing 25 Years of Success and Innovation

Encompass Group, LLC, one of the leading manufacturers and marketers in the healthcare industry, proudly announces the celebration of its 25-year anniversary.
MCDONOUGH, Ga., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Encompass Group, LLC, one of the leading manufacturers and marketers of healthcare textiles and apparel, patient warming and therapeutic support products for the healthcare industry, is proud to announce the celebration of its 25-year anniversary.
Nearly a century ago a select lineup of leading apparel, linen, and infection control healthcare companies formed an alliance to offer a wide range of innovative products. In August 1999, all these legacy divisions formally combined to become today's Encompass Group, LLC.
Since its inception, Encompass has been helping healthcare and hospitality organizations create safe and comfortable environments for patients, staff, residents and family members. In addition to providing an extensive range of targeted healthcare products, Encompass has built a team of dedicated professionals who specialize in all aspects of customer care including sales, customer service, clinical products, and education. This anniversary represents a significant milestone in the company's history.
Encompass Chief Executive Officer, John Wood, said, "I'm so proud of what Encompass has brought to the marketplace over the last 25 years: revolutionary products like Thermoflect® and Nova® patient warming systems, and the Airisana Therapeutic Support Surface®, along with game-changing textiles and hard-working apparel collections. The people we serve in the acute care, long-term care/senior care, retail health care apparel, hospitality industries, laundries, government operations respect the Encompass Group name, and that means a lot to me."
Our 25th anniversary celebration provides an opportunity to reflect on our journey, acknowledge the contribution of our employees, thank our customers and strengthen our partnerships with them, and look forward to continued growth and innovation over the next 25 years."
For more information, please visit encompassgroup.com, email [email protected], or call (800) 284-4540.
