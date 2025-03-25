Encompass Supply Chain Solutions Becomes De'Longhi's Main Parts Supply Manager, Authorized Reseller

Encompass Supply Chain Solutions today announced it has become De'Longhi's main parts supply manager, authorized reseller.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, a division of Parts Town Unlimited and leading provider of replacement parts and supply chain solutions for a diverse range of product brands, today announced De'Longhi has designated the company as its main parts supply chain manager and authorized reseller in North America. The partnership makes Encompass an authorized reseller for parts and accessories sold by De'Longhi and its authorized retailers.

De'Longhi will now refer buyers to order replacement parts directly from Encompass. The partnership will help ensure the continuity of parts availability for all De'Longhi home appliances including espresso machines, coffee makers, kitchen appliances, portable air conditioners, space heaters and more.

"De'Longhi is a manufacturer of popular, world-class home appliances and Encompass is proud to be the distributor of choice to help the company's dedicated customers access the parts they need to extend the lifecycle of their favorite De'Longhi equipment," said Robert Coolidge, CEO and President of Encompass. "This partnership enables De'Longhi to focus on the business of their business – manufacturing world renowned home appliances – while leveraging our industry-leading supply chain network to distribute critical replacement parts."

Encompass will take on a pivotal role in managing De'Longhi's parts distribution operations, including procurement, warehousing, pick-pack-ship, returns, and warranty/non-warranty support. As part of the partnership, Encompass will also ship warranty parts orders to De'Longhi authorized service providers (ASP) and self-servicing dealers (SSD) or their designated parts agent and other direct consumers of spare parts.

"We are excited to extend our partnership with Encompass. As Encompass takes the lead in reselling our spare parts and accessories in North America, we anticipate significant improvements in our logistics setup," said Massimo Paludet, Director of De'Longhi Group. "This will enhance product availability and distribution, driving sales growth for both companies and delivering superior value to our customers."

About Encompass Supply Chain Solutions

Formed in 1953, Encompass Supply Chain Solutions is one of the country's largest suppliers of repair parts and accessories for products throughout the home. Encompass also offers complete parts supply chain management, 3PL, depot repair and reverse logistics service. In addition to consumers, we support an array of B2B customers, including manufacturers, multi-family property management, warranty providers, service networks, independent dealers and retailers.

In 2022, Encompass was acquired by Parts Town Unlimited, the global market leader in foodservice equipment parts distribution, to expand its residential parts division.

For more information, please visit solutions.encompass.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

About De'longhi Group

The De' Longhi Group is one of the leading players in the small domestic appliance business dedicated to the world of coffee, cooking and food preparation, air conditioning, heating and home care.

Listed since 2001 on the Italian Stock Exchange MTA, De' Longhi distributes its products, with the De' Longhi, Kenwood, Braun, Ariete, Nutribullet and Magic Bullet brands, in more than 120 markets around the world and at end 2022 had over 9,000 employees. In 2023 it reported revenues of € 3.08 billion, an adjusted EBITDA of € 444 million and a net profit of € 250 million.

