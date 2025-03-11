Encompass Supply Chain Solutions Earns Prestigious Certifications for Safety, Sustainability, Environmental and Quality Standards

Encompass Supply Chain Solutions today announced that its Repair Depot facility earned four new certifications from Perry Johnson Registrars, Inc. (PJR).

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, a part of the Home division of Parts Town Unlimited and a leading provider of replacement parts and supply chain solutions for a diverse range of product brands, today announced that its Repair Depot facility earned four new certifications from Perry Johnson Registrars, Inc. (PJR). These certifications underscore Encompass' commitment to maintaining the highest standards in quality management, environmental responsibility, workplace safety, and sustainable electronics management.

Following comprehensive audits, PJR, an international certification and registration body, determined that the Encompass Repair Depot complies with the following globally recognized standards:

R2v3 Standard - Sustainable Electronics Reuse & Recycling: Certifies Encompass for meeting rigorous standards in sustainable electronics management, including downstream vendor management, logical data sanitization, testing, and repairing of consumer electronics, as outlined in the R2 Code of Practices.

ISO 9001:2015 - Quality Management System: Recognizes Encompass for its robust quality control processes, commitment to continual improvement, and ability to meet customer expectations by delivering flawless services across its operations.

ISO 14001:2015 - Environmental Management System: Validates Encompass' efforts to minimize environmental impact and improve sustainability in its operations related to testing, data sanitization, and repair of consumer small electronics.

ISO 45001:2018 - Occupational Health and Safety Management System: Recognizes Encompass for its adherence to workplace safety practices within the scope of testing, data sanitization, and repair of consumer small electronics.

"These certifications are a significant achievement that reflects our commitment to process, focus, and discipline," said Robert Coolidge, CEO and President of Encompass. "They demonstrate the hard work of our team and our dedication to implement robust practices that prioritize safety, quality, sustainability, and environmental stewardship – further aligning us with global standards that benefit both our customers and the environment."

Encompass operates a state-of-the-art 65,000-square-foot Repair Depot facility purpose-built to support OEM customers' aftermarket service needs. With capabilities ranging from laptop/desktop repair, PCBA repair, testing, and root cause analysis to warranty claim administration, the facility delivers comprehensive solutions tailored to OEM requirements.

The Repair Depot also offers a full suite of returns management, refurbishment, and disposition services, helping OEMs efficiently manage customer returns. Currently, the facility supports more than a dozen global brands and processes over 20,000 devices annually.

These certifications reinforce Encompass' dedication to responsible operations and continuous improvement, ensuring the company delivers innovative solutions while meeting the highest industry standards.

About Encompass Supply Chain Solutions

Formed in 1953, Encompass Supply Chain Solutions is one of the country's largest suppliers of repair parts and accessories for products throughout the home. Encompass also offers complete parts supply chain management, 3PL, depot repair and reverse logistics service. In addition to consumers, we support an array of B2B customers, including manufacturers, multi-family property management, warranty providers, service networks, independent dealers and retailers.

In 2022, Encompass was acquired by Parts Town Unlimited, the global market leader in foodservice equipment parts distribution, to expand its residential parts division.

For more information, please visit solutions.encompass.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

