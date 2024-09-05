Encompass Supply Chain Solutions Welcomes New Vice President of HVAC and Market Strategy

Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, a division of Parts Town Unlimited and leading provider of replacement parts and supply chain solutions for a diverse range of product brands, today announced the appointment of Scott Pierson as the new Vice President of HVAC and Market Strategy.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. , Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, a division of Parts Town Unlimited and leading provider of replacement parts and supply chain solutions for a diverse range of product brands, today announced the appointment of Scott Pierson as the new Vice President of HVAC and Market Strategy.

In this role, Pierson will lead the organization's HVAC initiatives, an integral part of the Encompass Supply Chain parts distribution offering. He will be dedicated to driving real innovation and efficiency for the HVAC industry.

"This appointment is a major step for Encompass, reflecting our dedication to delivering outstanding service and support," said Robert Coolidge, President and CEO of Encompass Supply Chain Solutions and President of Parts Town Residential. It also emphasizes our commitment to enhancing product performance, extending their lifespan, and going above and beyond for our customers."

Pierson is an accomplished senior executive with more than 18 years of experience, including over a decade of leading strategic development and plan execution at national HVAC wholesalers and original equipment manufacturers. As a pioneer in the HVAC industry, he brings a cross-functional approach to driving growth and innovation to the organization. Pierson holds a bachelor's degree in political science from North Carolina State University, and an MBA from The Citadel.

"It's a great privilege to be given the opportunity to lead the Encompass HVAC initiative. With Encompass' history of dominating the appliance parts space, I am excited to utilize that model to unlock the untapped efficiencies in the HVAC industry." said Pierson. "I believe Encompass is in a position to provide a valuable and long-needed solution to the industry's fragmented parts supply chain."

About Encompass Supply Chain Solutions

Formed in 1953, Encompass Supply Chain Solutions is one of the country's largest suppliers of repair parts and accessories for products throughout the home. Encompass also offers complete parts supply chain management, 3PL, depot repair and reverse logistics service. In addition to consumers, we support an array of B2B customers, including manufacturers, multi-family property management, warranty providers, service networks, independent dealers and retailers.

In 2022, Encompass was acquired by Parts Town Unlimited, the global market leader in foodservice equipment parts distribution, to expand its residential parts division.

For more information, please visit solutions.encompass.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

About Parts Town Unlimited

Parts Town Unlimited is the parent company of over 45 unique brands worldwide which collectively serve as a global leader in the high-tech distribution of genuine original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts for foodservice equipment, residential appliances, HVAC equipment and consumer electronics, as well as related products. Parts Town Unlimited is constantly working to create user-friendly parts identification tools, expand its high-tech distribution capabilities and foster forward-thinking innovations.

Guided by its core values of Safety, Integrity, Community, Passion, Courage, and Innovation, Parts Town Unlimited delivers infinite possibilities, unlimited potential, and boundless innovation with a focus on people and long-term partnerships. The company was recently recognized by The Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. for the 16th consecutive year.

