Encore Construction Completes Work on New Gordon Ramsay Restaurant

It's very fulfilling to see a project from site selection, preliminary design, and budgeting through successful opening. Over a span of 2.5 years, we were involved with this location - assisting with the GRNA and their design team from a very preliminary phase to their June 2024 opening.

For Encore's part, the project scope included millwork, tile, heavy mechanical, electrical, plumbing, miscellaneous metals, two pizza ovens, and two bars. The collaboration between the multiple teams on this project allowed this work to be completed efficiently. This space having 2 floors, working closely with Trimark, GRNA's local kitchen equipment vendor, was key for successful opening. Wayne Small, Encore Superintendent, spoke of this collaborative effort, saying, "This was my third project with the GRNA team, and it was again a great team effort completing this project. There were several unforeseen existing site difficulties that as a team we were able to overcome and finish a beautiful restaurant that we can all be proud of."

Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza is currently serving eager guests, and Encore Construction looks forward to possible future collaborations with the teams involved in this successful project.

About Encore Construction, Inc.

Encore Construction, Inc. is a commercial general contractor serving Maryland, Washington, DC, Virginia, and the Delmarva Peninsula. Since 2003, they have been providing General Contracting, Pre-Construction, and Construction Management services to clients across these areas. Their areas of expertise include restaurants, retail, office spaces, facade renovations, medical facilities, beauty/wellness, and fitness centers. Encore Construction's expansive portfolio includes clients like Massage Envy, Gordon Ramsay North America, McDonald's, Western Union, and more.

