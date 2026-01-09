Encore Energy, Inc. Provides Horizontal Berea Drilling and Production Report for 2026

Encore Energy, Inc. is a fully integrated oil and gas exploration company engaged in horizontal well operations in Lawrence County, Kentucky Post this

Encore Energy, Inc. is the lease owner, well operator, and developer of multiple horizontal oil and gas projects, controlling thousands of leased acres across Eastern Kentucky. To date, nearly 200 horizontal wells have been permitted, drilled, and/or placed into production in Lawrence County by multiple operators. The horizontal Berea "non-conventional" play represents the most active and prolific oil and gas development in the state, driven by advanced drilling and completion technologies, including MWD-guided horizontal drilling and plug-and-perf multi-stage fracture stimulation.

This tight oil play, along with other emerging opportunities across deep Appalachia, represents a quiet, near-billion-dollar industry with significant long-term growth potential. These operations are also contributing to job creation, workforce development, and increased tax revenues for Eastern Kentucky.

Encore's strategy is focused on developing and proving producing oil and gas assets with sustainable production profiles and long-term reserves.

"Encore will continue to drill the very best PUD locations to prove up both production and reserves over the long term," said Steve Stengell, President and CEO of Encore Energy, Inc. "We recently completed the first horizontal well in the East Field, and we are extremely pleased with the early flowback production results."

Modern oil and gas development has become cleaner and more environmentally responsible due to advancements in horizontal drilling, multi-stage completion techniques, and stringent regulatory compliance standards governing today's non-conventional energy operations.

Previously, Encore drilled and completed three horizontal Berea wells producing both oil and gas and constructed a nearly seven-mile gas transmission system, which is currently in production.

Investor Considerations

Oil and gas investments involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty and are suitable only for SEC-defined accredited investors who can afford the potential loss of their investment and understand the inherent volatility of drilling and production operations. Non-conventional oil and gas projects require significant capital investment, long development timelines, and operate in challenging mountainous terrain.

No assurances can be made regarding production rates, reserves, profitability, income, timelines, or commodity prices, all of which are subject to factors beyond the Company's control.

Qualified accredited investors may be eligible to deduct nearly 100% of intangible drilling costs (IDC) in year one, with the potential for long-term monthly income from sustained oil production and future exit opportunities. Encore offers operator-direct investment access, providing investors with transparent communication at the wellhead level.

About Encore Energy, Inc.

Encore Energy, Inc. is a privately held oil and gas company focused on the acquisition, development, and operation of non-conventional horizontal oil and gas assets in Eastern Kentucky.

For more information, please contact Steve Stengell at (270) 438-9956 or via email at [email protected]

Investment Risk, Disclaimer and Cautionary Statement: The information herein may contain forward-looking statements, and actual results may vary. Words such as "estimate", "will," "intend," "continue," "target," "expect," "achieve," "strategy," "future," "may," "goal," or other comparable words or phrases or the negative of those words, and other words of similar meaning indicate forward-looking statements and important factors which could affect actual results. Forward-looking statements are made based upon Management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects upon Encore Energy, Inc. Oil and gas investments involve an extremely high degree of risk, uncertainty and are only suitable for qualified Accredited (SEC Definition) investors who are sophisticated in making business decisions and can bear the financial loss of their entire investment, while delivering a turnkey profit to the Company for providing the prospect development, lease acquisition, drilling, completion, engineering, ongoing production operations and other services. The Company does not provide tax advice and investors should seek the advice of their tax professional. Any tax and/or other information herein is provided for illustration purposes only and may include estimates that are uncertain and subject to change. It is impossible to accurately forecast profitability, production, reserves, income, expenses and timelines for any project. No assurances can be made as it relates to reserves, production, income, profit, prices, timelines and/or other estimates. Actual production and results are beyond the control of management. In the event that commercial production is achieved, it may take many years for the investor to recoup his or her investment. The Company's lease acreage position under is subject to change and includes acreage under lease, Farmout agreement, verbal agreement, renewals, expired terms and any other prospective acreage in which the Company has communicated and/or negotiated with the landowner the leasing of oil and gas rights, now or in the future, and the lease / mineral owner has leased or communicated their intent to lease there mineral lease rights to the Company. The Company's well operations is located primarily in the extremely remote, mountainous and challenging terrain of East Kentucky. This extremely challenging terrain may result in indefinite project delays and escalating costs beyond the control of management. It is important for qualified SEC defined accredited investors to acknowledge the fact that the US government provides them with tax savings (100% IDC tax deduction) to mitigate or at least off-set some of the financial risk associated with domestic oil and gas investments. This is not an offer to sell or buy a security. An offer shall only be made pursuant to SEC Regulation D, Rule 506(c) by a private placement offering memorandum, and this is not a private placement offering memorandum. Investor privacy is protected by state and federal laws and Encore's privacy policy and agreements.

Media Contact

Steve Stengell, Encore Energy, Inc., 1 2704389956, [email protected], www.encore-energy.com

SOURCE Encore Energy, Inc.