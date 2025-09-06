Encore Energy, Inc. Provides Operations Report for Horizontal Berea Oil Drilling and Production in Lawrence County, Kentucky

In 2024, Encore successfully drilled two (2) horizontal Berea oil discoveries in Lawrence County, Kentucky with both wells now completed for production. Based on the results, Encore now has plans to drill four (4) additional horizontal wells near the Levisa Fork River. The Company has plans to be drilling and producing in five (5) proven productive lease areas of Lawrence County. Lawrence County is the #1 oil producing county in Kentucky, and the horizontal Berea development is the most active and prolific oil play in Kentucky. Qualified investors can deduct nearly 100% of their investment with many years of potential income.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Encore Energy, Inc. is the lease owner, well operator, and developer of multiple horizontal projects and thousands of lease acres. There have been well over 100 horizontal wells permitted, drilled and/or produced in Lawrence County by multiple successful operators. The "non-conventional" horizontal Berea play is the most active and prolific oil and gas field operations in Kentucky that is being driven by the most advanced horizontal well technologies including but not limited to plug and perf multi-stage Frack completions and MWD drilling with the potential to create and sustain hundreds of highly skilled, highly paid jobs in Eastern Kentucky along with much needed tax revenue for the state. This "tight oil" play along with other prospective plays in deep Appalachia represent a near billion-dollar quiet industry that has the potential to grow exponentially in the future. Encore's objective is to develop and prove-up producing oil and gas assets with sustained production and reserves, long-term.

"Encore is drilling the very best horizontal PUD locations to prove up both production and reserves long-term," said Steve Stengell, Encore's President and CEO. "We just completed our first multi-stage Frack operations in the East Field, and our extremely pleased with the results", added Stengell.

Today's oil and gas industry is cleaner and more environmentally friendly than ever before primarily because of the improvements in horizontal well technology and multi-stage Fracking along with the regulatory compliance, business practices and industry standards set forth by today's "non-conventional" oil and gas industry.

Encore Energy, Inc. has previously turned three (3) horizontal Berea well projects into gas / oil production and completed a nearly seven (7) mile gas transmission system that is now also in production. Encore has recently drilled and completed a new oil discovery well in the northern field of Lawrence County that is now in production with a new horizontal well recently completed for production in the East Field.

"Encore has plugged multiple orphan wells at no cost to US or state taxpayers for the purpose of obtaining valuable drill data", Stengell further explains. "Soon Encore will be drilling and producing in five (5) areas of Lawrence County", added Stengell.

Oil and gas investments involve a high degree of risk, uncertainty, and are only suitable for qualified SEC defined accredited investors who can afford the loss of his or her investment and understand the volatility of oil and gas drilling and production along with the challenging terrain in which the Company operators. Moreover, qualified investors must understand that non-conventional oil and gas operations are a long-term commitment and investment. No assurances can be made as it relates to production, reserves, profitability, income, timelines, commodity prices, and other estimates that are beyond the control of management. Horizontal drilling, multi-stage Frac treatments, well completion, and production operations are capital intensive, complex and extremely challenging in the mountainous terrain of East Kentucky.

Qualified investors can deduct nearly 100% of their IDC investment in year one with many years of projected monthly income from sustained oil production along with future exit potential. Encore provides the ultra-high net worth and industry investors with an operator-direct investment at the wellhead with the direct investor communications found nowhere else in our industry.

Encore is proud supporter of the Trump Administration's "Drill Baby Drill" energy initiative and the MAGA movement.

Investment Risk, Disclaimer and Cautionary Statement: The information herein may contain forward-looking statements, and actual results may vary. Words such as "estimate", "will," "intend," "continue," "target," "expect," "achieve," "strategy," "future," "may," "goal," or other comparable words or phrases or the negative of those words, and other words of similar meaning indicate forward-looking statements and important factors which could affect actual results. Forward-looking statements are made based upon Management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects upon Encore Energy, Inc. Oil and gas investments involve an extremely high degree of risk, uncertainty and are only suitable for qualified Accredited (SEC Definition) investors who are sophisticated in making business decisions and can bear the financial loss of their entire investment, while delivering a turnkey profit to the Company for providing the prospect development, lease acquisition, drilling, completion, engineering, ongoing production operations and other services. The Company does not provide tax advice and investors should seek the advice of their tax professional. Any tax and/or other information herein is provided for illustration purposes only and may include estimates that are uncertain and subject to change. It is impossible to accurately forecast profitability, production, reserves, income, expenses and timelines for any project. No assurances can be made as it relates to reserves, production, income, profit, prices, timelines and/or other estimates. Actual production and results are beyond the control of management. In the event that commercial production is achieved, it may take many years for the investor to recoup his or her investment. The Company's lease acreage position under is subject to change and includes acreage under lease, Farmout agreement, verbal agreement, renewals, expired terms and any other prospective acreage in which the Company has communicated and/or negotiated with the landowner the leasing of oil and gas rights, now or in the future, and the lease / mineral owner has leased or communicated their intent to lease there mineral lease rights to the Company. The Company's well operations is located primarily in the extremely remote, mountainous and challenging terrain of East Kentucky. This extremely challenging terrain may result in indefinite project delays and escalating costs beyond the control of management. It is important for qualified SEC defined accredited investors to acknowledge the fact that the US government provides them with tax savings (100% IDC tax deduction) to mitigate or at least off-set some of the financial risk associated with domestic oil and gas investments. This is not an offer to sell or buy a security. An offer shall only be made pursuant to SEC Regulation D, Rule 506(c) by a private placement offering memorandum, and this is not a private placement offering memorandum. Investor privacy is protected by state and federal laws and Encore's privacy policy.

