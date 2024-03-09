Encore Energy Provides Update for Horizontal Berea Oil Drilling, Production, and Natural Gas Transmission in Lawrence County, Kentucky

Encore Energy, Inc. is currently shipping oil while bringing three (3) horizontal Berea well projects into production and has recently completed work on a seven (7) mile gas pipelines system in southern Lawrence County. Encore plans to drill four (4) additional horizontal wells with the next well planned for this month, and a new horizontal well project as early as the 2nd quarter of 2024. The Company is currently drilling horizontal wells at three (3) strategic lease areas of Lawrence County including the northern, southern, and eastern areas that have been proven productive by multiple operators.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., March 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Encore Energy, Inc. is a fully integrated oil and natural gas lease owner, bonded well operator, and developer of multiple horizontal well projects targeting the productive Berea Sandstone of Lawrence County, which is the #1 oil producing county in Kentucky. There have been over 100 horizontal wells permitted, drilled and/or producing in Lawrence County. The horizontal Berea play is the most active and prolific oil and gas field operations in Kentucky that is being driven by the most advanced horizontal well technologies including "plug and perf" multi-stage completion, MWD horizontal drilling, and multiple formation targets. Oil is the primary target with natural gas serving as a strong byproduct.

"Oil prices are anticipated to be strong in the short, and long-term while advancements in horizontal well technology leads the way", said Steve Stengell, Encore's President and CEO. "Soon, we should be selling high volumes of natural gas, in addition to crude oil", added Stengell.

Oil and gas investments involve a high degree of risk, uncertainty, and are only suitable for qualified SEC defined accredited investors who can afford the loss of his or her investment. No assurances can be made as it relates to production, reserves, profitability, income, timelines, commodity prices, and other estimates that are beyond the control of management. Horizontal drilling, multi-stage Frac treatments, well completion, and production operations are capital intensive, complex and extremely challenging in the remote mountainous terrain of East Kentucky.

Qualified accredited investors can deduct nearly 100% of their intangible drilling costs with an estimated ~87% of their investment deducted against all other forms of active income in year one.

Investment Risk, Disclaimer and Cautionary Statement: The information herein may contain forward-looking statements, and actual results may vary. Words such as "estimate," "will," "intend," "continue," "target," "expect," "achieve," "strategy," "future," "may," "goal," or other comparable words or phrases or the negative of those words, and other words of similar meaning indicate forward-looking statements and important factors which could affect actual results. Forward-looking statements are made based upon Management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects upon Encore Energy, Inc. Oil and gas investments involve an extremely high degree of risk, uncertainty and are only suitable for qualified Accredited (SEC Definition) investors who are sophisticated in making business decisions and can bear the financial loss of their entire investment, while delivering a turnkey profit to the Company for providing the prospect development, lease acquisition, drilling, completion, engineering, ongoing production operations and other services. The Company does not provide tax advice and investors should seek the advice of their tax professional. Any tax and/or other information herein is provided for illustration purposes only and may include estimates that are uncertain and subject to change. It is impossible to accurately forecast profitability, production, reserves, income, expenses, and timelines for any project. No assurances can be made as it relates to reserves, production, income, profit, prices, timelines and/or other estimates. Actual production and results are beyond the control of management. In the event that commercial production is achieved, it may take many years for the investor to recoup his or her investment. The Company's lease acreage position under is subject to change and includes acreage under lease, Farmout agreement, verbal agreement, renewals, expired terms and any other prospective acreage in which the Company has communicated and/or negotiated with the landowner the leasing of oil and gas rights, now or in the future, and the lease / mineral owner has leased or communicated their intent to lease there mineral lease rights to the Company. The Company's well operations are located in the extremely remote, mountainous, and challenging terrain of East Kentucky. This extremely challenging terrain may result in indefinite project delays and escalating costs beyond the control of management. It is important for qualified SEC defined accredited investors to acknowledge the fact that the US government provides them with tax savings (100% IDC tax deduction) to mitigate or at least off-set some of the financial risk associated with domestic oil and gas investments. This is not an offer to sell or buy a security. An offer shall only be made pursuant to SEC Regulation D, Rule 506(c) by a private placement offering memorandum (an investment security) where the privacy rights of investors and Encore's intellectual property are both protected by agreement, state, and federal laws. Horizontal well operations are highly complex, challenging, and unpredictable operations that involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, and only appropriate for qualified high net worth investors.

