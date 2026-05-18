Encore Global Team Launches to Help SMBs Scale with Structured Remote Hiring and Operational Support

Executive-led remote workforce solutions designed to help businesses reduce operational burden, improve execution, and scale more efficiently

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Encore Global Team (EGT), a new remote workforce solutions company, officially launches today with a mission to help small and medium-sized businesses scale more effectively through structured remote hiring, operational support, and remote team integration.

Founded by a team of experienced business leaders, Encore Global Team was created in response to the growing challenges SMBs face with rising hiring costs, operational inefficiencies, talent shortages, and increasing administrative burden. EGT provides businesses with carefully vetted remote professionals supported through structured onboarding, workflow alignment, and ongoing performance support.

Unlike traditional staffing agencies or freelance marketplaces, Encore Global Team positions itself as a long-term operational partner focused on building resilient, high-performing teams that deliver measurable business outcomes.

"I have to admit, I was initially hesitant about hiring remote staff," said Margarita Camit, Co-Founder, Managing Partner of Encore Global Team and owner of a printing and marketing company. "As a busy business owner, I wasn't sure how effective it would be until I experienced the impact firsthand. Bringing on a remote team member for my social media needs, an area outside my expertise, resulted in rapid growth and increased visibility for my business. That experience inspired us to build Encore Global Team. Our goal is to help founders and growing businesses reclaim time, improve execution, and scale with confidence through high-performing remote teams."

Encore Global Team supports a wide range of business functions, including, but not limited to:

Executive and administrative support

Operations coordination

Customer service

Bookkeeping support

Digital marketing support

Social media management

CRM and reporting support

E-commerce and Amazon support

The company's delivery model combines executive-led onboarding, ongoing calibration, and continuous client support to help remote professionals integrate seamlessly into existing organizations and effectively meet business expectations.

"We build high-performing Filipino remote teams through true partnership, operational excellence, and a people-first culture grounded in clarity, accountability, mutual respect, and shared goals," said Norma Vestey, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Encore Global Team. "We believe exceptional work happens when people feel supported, valued, and aligned around a shared purpose."

EGT's leadership team brings decades of experience across product management, operations, global business strategy, customer experience, and organizational leadership.

The company aims to serve startups, founders, agencies, service-based businesses, e-commerce companies, and growing SMBs seeking flexible operational support without the overhead associated with traditional hiring.

Encore Global Team is currently accepting new client inquiries and strategic partnerships. Visit www.encoreglobalteam.com

About Encore Global Team

Encore Global Team is a remote workforce solutions company that helps SMBs build dependable, high-performing remote teams through thoughtful hiring, strategic alignment, and scalable support models designed for long-term growth. Led by an experienced leadership team grounded in Filipino work values, EGT connects businesses with carefully vetted professionals from the Philippines who integrate seamlessly into day-to-day operations. Through a people-first approach centered on accountability, agility, and reliable execution, EGT helps companies improve efficiency, increase productivity, and scale more effectively in today's distributed workforce environment.

Media Contact

Margarita Camit, Encore Global Team, 1 714 350 7823, [email protected], www.encoreglobalteam.com

Norma Vestey, Encore Global Team, 1 760 889 3669, [email protected], www.encoreglobalteam.com

SOURCE Encore Global Team