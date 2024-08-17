Encore Landscape Management Named 2023 Service Provider of the Year by Prologis

Encore Landscape Management owners Juan Hernandez, Mike DiFabbio, and John Garigen announced that their company has been named 2023 Service Provider of the Year by Prologis, a global leader in logistics real estate. Encore is a full-service commercial landscape maintenance company based in Phoenix, Arizona and Las Vegas, Nevada.
PHOENIX, Aug. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Encore Landscape Management (Encore) owners Juan Hernandez, Mike DiFabbio, and John Garigen announced that their company has been named 2023 Service Provider of the Year by Prologis, a global leader in logistics real estate. Encore is a full-service commercial landscape maintenance company based in Phoenix, Arizona and Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Service Provider of the Year award was created as part of Prologis' Vendor Evaluation and Recognition Program. Prologis evaluated the 2023 performance of more than 1,000 U.S. property management vendors across several categories, including responsiveness, quality of service, service delivery and more. Encore has been selected as the 2023 winner – the first recipient of the award – because of the company's consistent demonstration to deliver superior service, helping Prologis continue to meet the needs of its customers.
"Encore's commitment to quality of service and responsiveness helps ensure that our properties are well maintained, allowing us to focus on other aspects of our operations," said John Coughlin & Amanda Comatov, Senior Real Estate & Customer Experience Managers at Prologis. "The company's proactive approach and attention to detail meaningfully contributes to the overall experience we provide our customers."
"We are blown away by this recognition from Prologis," said Mike DiFabbio, Co-Owner of Encore Landscape Management. "Receiving this award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We pride ourselves on delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions to our clients, and this recognition motivates us to continue striving for excellence in every aspect of our business."
To celebrate, Prologis hosted a special event last month in the Phoenix area for the Encore Landscape Management Team.
ABOUT ENCORE LANDSCAPE MANAGEMENT
Encore Landscape Management is a full-service commercial landscape maintenance company based in Phoenix, Arizona and Las Vegas, NV. They are one of the fastest growing companies in the country, ranking in the top 300 of the INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America list for 2023. Encore's services include landscape maintenance, design services, installation services, tree care, irrigation management and repair and plant health care services. For more information, visit www.encorelm.com.
