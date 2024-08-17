Encore Landscape Management Named 2023 Service Provider of the Year by Prologis

"We are blown away by this recognition from Prologis," said Mike DiFabbio, Co-Owner of Encore Landscape Management. "Receiving this award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team." Post this

"Encore's commitment to quality of service and responsiveness helps ensure that our properties are well maintained, allowing us to focus on other aspects of our operations," said John Coughlin & Amanda Comatov, Senior Real Estate & Customer Experience Managers at Prologis. "The company's proactive approach and attention to detail meaningfully contributes to the overall experience we provide our customers."

"We are blown away by this recognition from Prologis," said Mike DiFabbio, Co-Owner of Encore Landscape Management. "Receiving this award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We pride ourselves on delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions to our clients, and this recognition motivates us to continue striving for excellence in every aspect of our business."

To celebrate, Prologis hosted a special event last month in the Phoenix area for the Encore Landscape Management Team.

For more information on Encore Landscape Management, visit www.encorelm.com or call 602.568.2582.

ABOUT ENCORE LANDSCAPE MANAGEMENT

Encore Landscape Management is a full-service commercial landscape maintenance company based in Phoenix, Arizona and Las Vegas, NV. They are one of the fastest growing companies in the country, ranking in the top 300 of the INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America list for 2023. Encore's services include landscape maintenance, design services, installation services, tree care, irrigation management and repair and plant health care services. For more information, visit www.encorelm.com.

Media Contact

Kendra Riley, Encore Landscape Management, 1 4802206051, [email protected], www.encorelm.com

SOURCE Encore Landscape Management