Encore Landscape Management Named One of the 2024 Lawn and Landscape Magazine's Best Places to Work

"Once again, this contest shows the amount of fantastic and professional companies the lawn care and landscape industries have to offer," says Brian Horn, editor, Lawn & Landscape Magazine. "These entries get better and better every year, and we are excited to be able to share these stories."

Over the years, Encore Landscape Management quickly earned a well-deserved reputation as an outstanding and supportive place to work, and as a result was first named one of the best places to work in 2022. The company offers a number of services, including landscape maintenance, design, installation, tree care, irrigation management, and plant health care services.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition once again," said Encore Landscape Management Partners Juan Hernandez, Mike DiFabbio and John Garigen. "Our focus has always been on creating a culture that values each team member, promotes growth, and ensures a rewarding experience. This award validates our efforts and inspires us to continue striving for excellence."

According to a representative from Lawn and Landscape Magazine, companies in the industry entered the two-part process to determine the 2024 Lawn and Landscape's Best Places to Work.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation.

Encore Landscape Management will be recognized in the June edition of Lawn & Landscape where the rankings will be revealed for the first time along with profiles of each winning company.

"We are humbled to have been named as one of the best places to work in our industry. We believe our greatest asset is our team. We truly value our employees and are very thankful for their loyalty and hard work," the partners noted.

For more information on Encore Landscape Management, visit www.encorelm.com or call 602.568.2582.

For more information on the 2024 Lawn and Landscape Magazine's Best Places to Work program, visit www.bestcompanieslandscapeandlawncare.com or contact Madelyne Barroso at [email protected].

ABOUT ENCORE LANDSCAPE MANAGEMENT:

Encore Landscape Management is a full-service commercial landscape maintenance company based in Phoenix, Arizona and Las Vegas, NV. They are one of the fastest growing companies in the country, ranking in the top 300 of the INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America list for 2023. Encore's services include landscape maintenance, design services, installation services, tree care, irrigation management and repair and plant health care services. For more information, visit www.encorelm.com.

