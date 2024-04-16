Encore Medical Device Repair Introduces Robotic Remanufacturing and Sustainability Program at HSPA

The cost of robotic instruments is simply too high, and we want to work with sterile processing and hospital executives to bring these costs down. Post this

"Sterile processing professionals play a key role in protecting the hospital's operational efficiency and patient safety. I am looking forward to discussing our new robotic sustainability program with the highly competent and hard-working professionals at the conference," says Encore President and COO Tom Milano. "The cost of robotic instruments is simply too high, and we want to work with sterile processing and hospital executives to bring these costs down."

The robotic remanufacturing and sustainability program allows hospitals to either purchase remanufactured robotic instruments or collect certain robotic accessories to obtain credit for instrument repair work.

Encore was formed in 2023 through the merger of several medical instrument repair and parts companies. The company offers a full suite of instrument repair services. Through its collaboration with Restore Robotics, Encore is the only company that can sell FDA cleared remanufactured robotic instruments.

Encore Medical Device Repair was founded in 2022 on the vision that device and instrument reuse should play a key role in responsible healthcare. To achieve this, the founders knew they had to raise the level of quality, sophistication, transparency, and service in the industry. A focus on the highest-price, highest-utilization instrument categories allows Encore to employ the most qualified technicians and deliver unparalleled service while containing costs.

