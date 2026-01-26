Encore Reinforces Its Independent, People-First Model Amid Corporate Travel Consolidation

"Encore isn't changing. We're growing into ourselves. As consolidation accelerates across our industry, our independence and people-first service model have become a true advantage." — Monique Mardinian, Founder and CEO at Encore. Post this

"This isn't a traditional rebrand," said Monique Mardinian, CEO of Encore. "Encore isn't changing. We're growing into ourselves. As consolidation accelerates across our industry, our independence and people-first service model have become a true advantage."

As an independent company, Encore owns and operates every critical touchpoint across the travel lifecycle, from technology, to traveler support, to program management, to meeting & events. This end-to-end ownership enables a more consistent experience and clear accountability for clients navigating increasingly complex travel environments.

Encore's evolution is grounded in three defining values that guide every client relationship: unshakeable agility, radical care, and a bring-it-on attitude. These principles are reflected in the company's newly articulated brand expression, "You're Welcome," which captures Encore's belief that exceptional travel experiences should feel effortless to the client.

The company has also unified its proprietary technology, previously known in the market as Zii, under The Encore Platform, creating a single, modern experience across travelers, arrangers, and stakeholders.

"By unifying our technology under the Encore brand, we're delivering a more consistent and intuitive experience across every touchpoint," said Marc Andre, Vice President of Product at Encore.

Encore continues to grow with intention, partnering with organizations whose culture and values align with its own. The company maintains a 99 percent client retention rate over five years, with an average customer relationship exceeding 15 years, and sees continued momentum among highly regulated industries such as finance and insurance.

About Encore

For 40 years, Encore has helped CFOs, CPOs, and travel leaders reimagine business travel—simpler, smarter, and more personal. With 24/7 Traveler Services, proprietary technology, proactive program management, and an integrated Meetings & Events solution, Encore delivers clarity, control, and care across every experience. As a proudly woman-owned, independent company, Encore moves fast, solves harder problems, and grows with intention, never compromising on the personalized service that sets it apart.

Media Contact

Christie Thompson, Encore, 1 613-325-5218, [email protected], encoretravel.com

SOURCE Encore