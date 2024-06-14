Encoura® Eduventures® Research Announces 2024 Innovation Award Winners

"After successive years of challenges for higher ed, it's important to recognize institutions who are looking beyond their own operations to transform lives and communities. We are delighted to honor universities who are creating programs that promote a stronger future for education." Post this

The 2024 Innovation Award winners include:

Indiana University Online

Online Harvard Division of Continuing Education

University of Texas at San Antonio

Northern Illinois University

2024 Recognition of Achievement honorees include:

Adelphi University

Southern New Hampshire University

Suffolk University Sawyer Business School

Sawyer Business School Bellevue University

One of this year's winners, Northern Illinois University (NIU), was chosen for its success in championing access. The university's Vice President of Enrollment Management, Marketing and Communications, Sol Jensen, elaborated about the school's Rockford Promise program sharing, "Rockford Promise scholars exhibit better re-enrollment rates and academic performance than the university average, with an impressive 85% first-year retention rate and higher GPAs. Moreover, the program contributes to diversity, with a substantial proportion of first-generation students, Pell Grant recipients, and individuals of color. Participants laud the initiative for its financial assistance and comprehensive student support services, including mentorship programs and academic advising."

About the Innovation Awards Program

Now in its eighth year, the Eduventures Innovation Awards Program honors organizations and teams that are shaping the future of higher education. Entries are submitted in 3 categories and are designed to identify higher education institutions that have demonstrated significant innovation when developing and implementing programs that impact these areas:

Enrollment: A new enrollment management strategy in a fast-changing environment

Student Experience: A new approach to teaching and learning or student support

Outcomes: A new effort to define and report student outcomes

Judges select winners from written applications and, if needed, conduct follow-up interviews. Entries are scored on value to the institution, innovation, and relevance to the mission of the school and are announced in conjunction with the annual Eduventures Summit.

"After successive years of challenges for higher education, it is important to recognize institutions who are still looking beyond their own operations to transform lives and communities," said Cara Quackenbush, Encoura's Executive Vice President of Research. "We are delighted to honor colleges and universities who are creating important, innovative programs that promote student success, equity, and a stronger future for education."

About Encoura, LLC

Encoura, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of ACT®, is an educational data science and research organization serving over 2,000 member institutions comprised of public and private colleges and universities across the nation. Since 1972, Encoura has been a leading provider of data science, technology, and programs serving students, high school educators, colleges, and universities from its offices in Austin, TX, and Boston, MA. These solutions represent the link between students making important life decisions and those providing the resources and information they need to succeed in their postsecondary educations and careers. For more information, visit https://encoura.org.

Media Contact

Maggie Lamond, Encoura, 7814546731, [email protected], https://encoura.org

SOURCE Encoura