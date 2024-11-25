Encourage Children To Process Their Grief In A Healthy Way With This Book Written With Them In Mind

"the analogy of the hermit crab which was used to explain where our souls go at death. This was used at my husband's funeral in 2008." Post this

Thomson said she was inspired by "the analogy of the hermit crab which was used to explain where our souls go at death. This was used at my husband's funeral in 2008."

Kay E. Thomson grew up in NJ, where her father pastored the First United Methodist Church in Barrington. At age 19, she married Dale Thomson and they moved across the country to CA. Thomson committed her life to Christ at age 21 and her life began a new chapter following whatever God had planned for her. She and Dale had two beautiful girls and six grandchildren. Thomson has served her church community through Sunday school, women's ministry and music ministry for a number of years, as well as teaching a Griefshare class.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Oh no, ¿a dónde se fue? is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

