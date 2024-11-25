Encourage Children To Process Their Grief In A Healthy Way With This Book Written With Them In Mind

Xulon Press presents a Spanish edition of a beloved story that helps children cope with grief and loss.
ROSEVILLE, Calif., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Kay E. Thomson offers a Spanish translation of a touching story, Oh no, ¿a dónde se fue? [Oh No, Where Did He Go] ($20.99, paperback, 9798868502514; $5.99, e-book, 9798868502521; audiobook, 9798868502538).
This story relates JT's confusion after his grandfather's death. He doesn't understand why Grandpa had to leave, where he went, and how he will get out of that big box they put him in. Difficult topics are explained in a way that JT can understand, and it gives him hope for the future.
Thomson said she was inspired by "the analogy of the hermit crab which was used to explain where our souls go at death. This was used at my husband's funeral in 2008."
Kay E. Thomson grew up in NJ, where her father pastored the First United Methodist Church in Barrington. At age 19, she married Dale Thomson and they moved across the country to CA. Thomson committed her life to Christ at age 21 and her life began a new chapter following whatever God had planned for her. She and Dale had two beautiful girls and six grandchildren. Thomson has served her church community through Sunday school, women's ministry and music ministry for a number of years, as well as teaching a Griefshare class.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Oh no, ¿a dónde se fue? is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Kay E. Thomson, Salem Author Services, 408.836.3311, [email protected], kaythomsonbooks.com
SOURCE Xulon Press
