AAEA members present research at ASSA 2024

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AAEA invites media to attend their sessions at the ASSA 2024 Annual Meeting in San Antonio, TX.

On Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 am – 10:00 am (CST) at the Grand Hyatt, four AAEA members will speak at the session "Encouraging Women's Use of Agriculture-Related Financial Instruments."

Presentations in this session include (speakers are listed first):

Protecting Women's Productive Assets, But How?

Michael Carter, University of California-Davis

Julian Arteaga, University of California-Davis

Andrew Hobbs, University of San Francisco

The Impact of Bundling Agricultural Insurance and Credit on Women's Credit Access and Technology Adoption in Ghana

Khushbu Mishra, Stetson University

Impacts of a Digital Credit-Insurance Bundle for Landless Farmers: Evidence from a Cluster Randomized Trial in Odisha, India

Berber Kramer, IFPRI

Subhransu Pattnaik, IFPRI

Patrick S. Ward, University of Florida

Picture-Based Crop Monitoring and Social Comparison Improves Perceptions of Fairness and Raises Demand for Insurance: A Field Experiment in Ethiopia

Maria Porter, University of Arizona

Berber Kramer, IFPRI

Solomon Bizhuayehu Wassie, Bahir Dar University

View all of the AAEA session taking place at 2024 ASSA on the AAEA website: https://www.aaea.org/meetings/aaea-at-assa-annual-meeting/aaea-at-2024-assa-annual-meeting

If you are interested in attending the session in person, please contact Allison Ware in the AAEA Business Office.

