Encycle Appoints Ana-Paula Issa as Chief Executive Officer

"I have been honored to work with the talented Encycle team in developing and commercializing the groundbreaking Swarm Logic technology and am especially pleased that Ana Paula will be my successor as she has grown to be an outstanding leader and a high visibility individual known throughout our industry," stated Robert Chiste.

"Encycle is now perfectly positioned to be in the forefront of digitization of the smart building industry where its AI software platform enables energy efficiency, decarbonization and HVAC asset management," Chiste added, "I look forward to watching Encycle enter a phase of wide acceptance and exponential growth."

Ana-Paula has worked with commercial customers to reduce carbon emissions, improve energy efficiency, and reducing energy waste through the adoption of innovative technologies, as well as provided mentorship to women in sales, energy, and leadership.

"I am thrilled to be part of an amazing team that has moved technologically mountains over the last few years," expressed Ana-Paula Issa. "Encycle will continue to be committed to helping customers and utilities achieve their ESG goals and improve grid stability for the future, while also advancing our relationships with our partners," Issa commented.

Ana-Paula has had an integral role at Encycle since the company was founded by Mark Kerbel and Roman Kulyk in 2005, with the fundamental goal of reducing the carbon footprint of commercial buildings, by advancing the overall intelligence of energy management and HVAC operating systems.

"Ana Paula is Encycle's catalyst, enabling highly successful customer and partner experiences with Swarm Logic," said Steve Kiziuk, Encycle's President. "Her leadership, in conjunction with a highly capable Encycle team, drives the organization to anticipate customer requirements with great speed to solution," Kiziuk commented.

"Encycle's autonomous HVAC optimization and fault detection saves money, reduces waste and makes people's lives better," Kiziuk explained and added, "AP is the perfect leader to bring Encycle through the growth and broad market adoption that is in progress."

About Encycle:

Encycle is a data-driven technology company that is transforming energy management for multi-site commercial and industrial companies. The company leverages the power of artificial intelligence in its patented cloud-based technology to lower its clients' electric costs, maximize energy efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. Companies using Swarm Logic® routinely reduce HVAC electric costs and consumption by 10%-30% with little or no capital investment. For more information about Encycle, visit www.encycle.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

